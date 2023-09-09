Saturday’s Oklahoma State-Arizona State game will be a conference matchup preview as the latter is set to join the Big 12 in 2024. Some people will take more time than others getting used to conference realignment.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said that includes himself – as he made a gaffe like the one Bluto did in “Animal House” while evaluating ASU’s defense.
In the 1978 film, Dean Wormer expelled the Delta Tau Chi fraternity members from Fraber College for their comically low midterm grades, and in an attempt to inspire them, Bluto says, “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?”
Well, the Sun Devils have a defensive scheme similar to TCU’s, and Gundy wanted his staff to be prepared to see it again.
“I was in there chewing the offense’s ass out, and I said, ‘I’m just telling you, when we play TCU it’s going to be the same way if they do this,’ and they said, ‘Coach, we don’t play TCU,’” Gundy told reporters at his Monday press conference. “I was on a roll.”
The Cowboys don’t have any of the traditional Texas schools on their schedule this season (Texas, Texas Tech and TCU), and they’re just one of two teams to play all four new Big 12 schools (BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF).
Next season, they could be playing any combination of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, as well.
“I haven’t quite adjusted to it to be honest,” Gundy said. “It just hadn’t got there with me, but I will say that we have a couple of teams that are coming in our league with some pretty impressive wins.”
Arizona State was not one of those teams. The Sun Devils held onto a 24-21 win over FCS Southern Utah after being outscored 14-3 in the second half.
Kenny Dillingham made his head coaching debut, and freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada made his collegiate debut – throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Gundy said he noticed Rashada has a cannon for an arm while watching the game.
“He threw a ball in the game the other day and hit the kid on the post route for like 65 yards,” he said. “So he’s gonna be a young, active, strong player and can move around.”
The last Power Five true freshman quarterback Oklahoma State played against was Caleb Williams in what could go down as the Cowboys’ final Bedlam win. Before that game, Williams had thrown triple the passes Rashada has thus far into his career.
To make up for the lack of tape, Gundy said he can watch Rashada’s high school highlights as the No. 6 quarterback in the country and get a feel for what he can do.
“He has video and a history of plays that are what I call dynamic for his position,” he said. “Like, unfortunately, we watched Kyler Murray do it like he did it in junior high … and then in high school he did it, and then in college he did it and he’s still doing it in the NFL.”
As for his own quarterback situation, the OSU coach said there will be no deviation from the three-quarterback gameplan in the season opener.
“What I hung my hat on from Day 1 of August was to distribute reps throughout practice, watch guys and let their performance in practice tell us what to do on game day,” Gundy said. “I want them to get on the field and play and let their play decide what we do moving forward.”
