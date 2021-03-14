Oklahoma State will be returning to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in four years, and it will be doing it as its best seed in 15 years.
The Cowboys (20-9) earned the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. They will play Liberty (23-5) in the first round Friday.
In 2005, OSU was a No. 2 seed, and advanced to the Sweet 16 where it fell to No. 3 seed Arizona a year after the program’s last trip to the Final Four.
Since 2005, the Cowboys have earned a berth in the tournament six years, but their last win came in 2009. They’ve lost their past four NCAA Tournament games.
The Cowboys could face either Tennessee or Oregon State in the second round with a win Friday.
This story will be updated with quotes from OSU coach Mike Boynton later tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.