After dealing with a lingering wrist injury for the past month, Oklahoma State men's basketball guard Avery Anderson III will undergo surgery and be out "indefinitely," Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said Monday afternoon.
"We got another look at Avery's wrist, and it's gonna require surgery, which is gonna put him out indefinitely," Boynton said. "We deal with different bumps in the road throughout a season, obviously. This is another one for us. He's been really important to our team – has been for four years."
Boynton said that Anderson, a Preseason All-Big 12 selection, will have surgery Wednesday before the program knows whether or not he'll miss the remainder of the season or start preparing for a return.
"I don't want to get ahead of the surgery itself, so we need to get through that, and then probably have a better idea of exactly what a timeframe could look like," Boynton said. "Even then, it kind of depends on how he deals with the rehab portion of things."
But Anderson has since indicated via social media that his senior season at OSU has come to an end.
"I’m sad I can’t finish out my senior year with my guys due to a wrist injury, but I know god has a better plan for yo boy!" Anderson shared on Twitter.
Some still don’t believe in us but they will.😏 I’m sad I can’t finish out my senior year with my guys due to a wrist injury, but I know god has a better plan for yo boy! Stay prayed up‼️1Love🧡— Avery Anderson III (@averyanderson3_) February 7, 2023
The right-handed playmaker and lockdown defender first tweaked his left wrist during the Cowboys' home loss to Texas on Jan. 7, and it became more noticeable to Boynton when Anderson, prolific from the free-throw line, went 1 of 4 against the Longhorns.
That led to the starter only playing 13 minutes during OSU's next game, a road loss to an upstart Kansas State team just three days later.
He rehabbed the original injury, too, eventually starting to return to his usual self with 11 points and three assists against Baylor on Jan. 14 in Waco, Texas, before tallying 14 points and five assists in a 72-56 win over rival Oklahoma on Jan. 18 in Stillwater.
But he re-aggravated his off-ball hand during the Cowboys' latest meeting Sooners, a 10-point win on Feb. 1 in which he contributed 12 points and three assists in 29 minutes of action. That led to him being absent in the starting lineup – and eventually not playing at all – during the upset win over No. 15 TCU this past Saturday.
It was the first game he missed since Dec. 16, 2020, coincidentally also a home game against TCU.
For Anderson to have played, Boynton said in the aftermath of the 6-point triumph against the Horned Frogs, "the house would have had to have been on fire."
Two days later, Anderson received the unwelcome news.
The Cowboys will now be without what Boynton believes is perhaps the best on-ball defender in the Big 12 – and one of the best in the country – while also being the team's second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game.
"Certainly a setback for him, and he's been a big part of putting this team in the position we're in halfway through league play," Boynton said. "He's disappointed he won't be a part of it in the immediate future, but certainly, he’ll continue to be around and work his way back as quickly – but certainly as safely and in a manner that gives him the best chance to have both a future in both basketball and in life."
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High sports and more.
