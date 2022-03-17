The Oklahoma State wrestling team went 5-3 in Thursday's first round of the NCAA Wrestling Championship in Detroit. The Cowboys find themselves in eighth in the team standings with eight points.
Seventh-seeded Trevor Mastrogiovanni landed a takedown in the final 30 seconds of his first-round match against Iowa State’s Kysen Terukina to win by 4-2 decision to advance at 125 pounds.
Oklahoma State’s two-time national runner-up Daton Fix came just short of getting a technical fall in his first match as the No. 2 seed at 133 pounds. Fix stormed through Wisconsin’s Kyle Burwick for a 20-8 major decision.
The Cowboys nearly saw an upset at 141 pounds from true freshman Carter Young.
After giving up a takedown 30 seconds into his match against No. 8-seeded Grant Willits of Oregon State – and failing to get an escape in the first period – Young was the aggressor the remainder of the match, but was unable to overcome that first three minutes, losing by 5-3 decision with Willits getting a riding time bonus.
Senior Kaden Gfeller left no doubt in his quest to become a two-time All-American in his first match as the ninth seed at 149 pounds.
He took down Army’s PJ Ogunsanya by a 7-1 decision – which included riding out his opponent the entire third period.
At 157 pounds, No. 31-seeded Wyatt Sheets will have to duplicate his performance of a year ago if he is to repeat as an All-American.
Sheets lost to Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin, the No. 2 seed at the weight, by a 6-2 decision to send him to the consolation bracket. The same happened last year for Sheets – losing to the top seed at the weight as the No. 33 seed – but he came roaring through the backside to earn one of the coveted top 8 spots that earn All-American honors.
Sixth-seeded Dustin Plott had few issues against Ohio’s Sal Perrine on his way to an 8-2 decision.
Super senior Dakota Geer, on the other hand, found himself in a battle against Missouri’s Jeremiah Kent – a rematch from the regular-season dual in Columbia, Missouri, in which Geer won the first meeting 2-0.
Kent landed a takedown of Geer early in the match and turned him for a full four-point nearfall to take a six-point lead – with nearly two minutes of riding time – into the second period.
But the veteran Cowboy, who had also found himself down big early in a pivotal fifth-place match at the Big 12 tournament before coming back to win and set himself for an at-large bid for nationals, chipped away at the lead. But with under a minute left in the match, he still found himself down by two – and still a minute in riding time against him.
Needing to get a takedown and whittle down the riding time, Geer got that and more.
With 35 seconds remaining in the match, Geer got Kent to his back and pinned him for the Cowboys’ first fall of the session.
Luke Surber tried to give Oklahoma State its first upset of the tournament, picking up the first takedown of his match against No. 14 seed Luke Luffman of Illinois. However, that was all the scoring from the OSU sophomore, who lost by 10-2 major decision.
Action will pick back up at 6 p.m. today, with the second session being televised on ESPN.
NCAA Wrestling Championships
Oklahoma State Results
Session I
125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni dec. Kysen Terukina, Iowa State, 4-2
133 – Daton Fix major dec. Kyle Burwick, Wisconsin, 20-8
141 – Carter Young lost by dec. Grant Willits, Oregon State, 5-3
149 – Kaden Gfeller dec. PJ Ogunsanya, Army, 7-1
157 – Wyatt Sheets lost by dec. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern, 6-2
174 – Dustin Plott dec. Sal Perrine, Ohio, 8-2
184 – Dakota Geer fall Jeremiah Kent, Missouri, 6:26
285 – Luke Surber lost by major dec. Luke Luffman, Illinois, 10-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.