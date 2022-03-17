Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms early, turning windy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 39F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, turning windy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 39F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.