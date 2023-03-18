TULSA – Oklahoma State had the program’s worst finish at the NCAA national wrestling tournament in its first time being held in Tulsa.
With the second-fewest All-Americans in a single tournament and the first time without a finalist since 2018, the Cowboys managed just 28.5 points – the fewest points since the NCAA expanded team scoring to award seventh- and eighth-place finishers starting in 2001. It is the fewest points scored, period, since 11 points in the 1953 tournament – which was won by Penn State with just 21 team points.
But John Smith elected to look at the bigger picture after the historic finish at the national tournament.
Two weeks removed from finishing runner-up to Missouri in the Big 12 Conference championships, the Cowboys had four other conference programs (Missouri, Iowa State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa) finish ahead of them, while tying with conference affiliate Air Force.
“As a season, you go 14-3 (in duals), and I know everything’s judged on the national tournament – that’s fine,” the Cowboy wrestling coach said. “I know that we’ve had two poor tournaments in a row; that’s not fine. But we don’t neglect mentioning the effort by my team and the work that they put in – because there was a lot of work put in.
“We knew from the very beginning, this season was going to be really challenging. It was a challenging season, a hard season.”
Another bigger picture scenario for Oklahoma State was a scare that fell upon the program Friday night.
Smith, who normally speaks with the media following each day’s two sessions at the national tournament, wasn’t available. And he let it be known why that was.
He said former All-American Travis Wittlake – who lost his first consolation round match Friday morning to end his tournament – had to be hospitalized due to an infection in his arm. Smith attended to Wittlake following Friday’s evening session and said the Coos Bay, Oregon, native was expected to remain in the hospital a few more days.
“It needed some care, but it happened pretty quick,” Smith said. “He’ll probably spend some time in the hospital as of right now.”
Oklahoma State could have improved its standing in the team scoring Saturday morning with Daton Fix (133) and Dustin Plott (174) looking to close out the tournament strong. However, the pair combined to go 1-3 in their four matches to give little to the team scoring.
Fix, who failed to make the national finals for the first time in his four years of collegiate competition, won his consolation semifinal match with a 6-4 decision over Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao to set up a rematch with Arizona State’s Michael McGee – whom Fix beat in the semifinals of last year’s tournament.
McGee got the better of the Cowboy wrestler thanks to building just over a minute of riding time to earn a 2-1 decision – which nearly ended in Fix’s favor as a takedown attempt on the edge of the mat in the final seconds was deemed out of bounds.
“I don’t think he had a good weekend of wrestling. I thought he got tight the last two matches, which can happen,” Smith said. “I mean, things can happen and you improve from them. We’ve seen him do a lot of great things over the course since he’s been at Oklahoma State with internationals and folkstyle wrestling. He’s a winner, and winners find ways to win again.”
The future of Fix is technically still a question mark, as he hasn’t completely come out and stated he was returning next season – but has alluded that he intended to in other words.
And his college coach has heeded those words, as well.
“I do (expect to have Fix back),” Smith said. “I hope so.”
Plott, Fix’s fellow All-American, lost both of his matches Saturday – first an 8-2 decision to No. 3 seed Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech – and then lost another closely contested meeting with Iowa’s Nelson Brands. The Hawkeye clipped the Cowboy by one point in the regular season dual, then got a sudden victory takedown on the edge of the mat in the fifth-place match to mark Plott’s second-straight sixth-place finish at the national tournament.
