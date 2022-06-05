While everyone around him raised their arms or jumped in celebration, Josh Holliday remained unflinching, sitting on his perch at the end of the OSU bench.
Holliday, Oklahoma State's baseball coach, didn’t seem surprised that a grand slam from Griffin Doersching had given his team the lead in OSU’s wild 29-15 comeback win against Missouri State in the Stillwater regional Sunday afternoon. Doersching’s swing brought the Cowboys back from a 12-0 deficit.
The game’s 44 combined runs are the most for two teams in a single game in NCAA tournament history.
A small crowd, by NCAA Tournament standards, remained quiet watching the Bears blitz the Cowboys early. MSU scored nine runs in the second inning and three in the third. As much as the Bears earned the runs in the second – they hit two home runs – they were also gifted offense with four walks and two hit batters.
Three Cowboy pitchers cycled out of the game in the first three innings, having no answers for the dynamic MSU offense that hit 104 home runs entering the game.
The answer was found with the Cowboy offense.
A six-run fourth inning got the crowd believing, a four-run fifth inning got the crowd roaring and the seven-run sixth inning that gave OSU the lead got the crowd overjoyed.
As Holliday’s demeanor remaining stoic, indicated while Doersching’s grand slam ball bounced off the plateaued concrete seats in right field, the dugout never stopped believing.
The fourth pitcher the Cowboys threw, sophomore Trevor Martin, found traction. He threw the final 6.2 innings, giving up three runs and striking out a bevy of bears.
“Their guy Martin stepped up and gave him a yeoman effort, and 16 Ks, I'd say, is a yeoman effort,” MSU coach Keith Guttin said.
The offensive statistics of a game that took over five hours and featured 44 runs scored are predictably impressive.
OSU second baseman Roc Riggio and shortstop Marcus Brown tied for the team lead with five hits each. Riggio finished with seven runs batted in. Cowboy freshman Zach Ehrhard played the entire game but registered only one at-bat because he was walked five times. Doersching had six RBIs on three hits.
For the Cowboys, the end of the five-hour marathon means they will turn around and play Arkansas in the regional final a little more than an hour after the first game of the day ended. For the Bears, the end means they will bus back back to Springfield, Missouri, one final time this season.
The joyful memories of the locker rooms and good times the team shared this season will clash with the thoughts of a blown 12-run lead.
“Let’s get a beer," Guttin said. "And I don't even drink."
