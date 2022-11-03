Oklahoma State football has been able to count on one thing over the past four years: Come hell or high water, Spencer Sanders will be the Cowboys’ quarterback.
“When you’re gameplanning for Oklahoma State, you gotta gameplan for that quarterback,” OSU sophomore running back Jaden Nixon said. “Yes, it’s gonna be hard if we don’t have Spencer this week, but I have faith in those guys to get the job done.”
As if things couldn’t have gotten worse during OSU’s 48-0 loss to Kansas State in Week 8, Sanders left the game midway through the fourth quarter after taking a big hit from behind. Sanders never returned, and he was later taken to the locker room for X-rays, per Cowboys sideline reporter Robert Allen.
“At some point, we said, ‘Hey, there’s no reason to send you out there,’” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said on Monday afternoon. “Could we have done it earlier? Sure. Should I have? Probably.”
Gundy is optimistic Sanders will be able to play against the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12 Conference), telling everyone during his weekly availability that his quarterback will rest throughout the week before the No. 18 Cowboys “try to get him back and get him going” closer to game day.
But if Sanders can’t go, the Pokes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will run their offense through either redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy or true freshman Garret Rangel – and perhaps a mix of both.
The difference, of course, comes in the noticeable gap in experience.
Sanders has the second-most wins in program history, was first-team All-Big 12 last season and has thrown nearly 1,200 passes during his time in Stillwater.
Gunnar Gundy, a walk-on after graduating from Stillwater High in 2021, has only appeared in four games while going 14 of 27 for 144 yards passing and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Rangel, a four-star prospect out of Frisco, Texas, hasn’t played a snap for OSU after compiling 9,000-plus yards and more than 100 touchdown passes at Lone Star High School.
“The comfort level’s never gonna be the same as it is with a guy that’s played three or four years,” Mike Gundy said. “I think it would be unfair for me to stand here and say my comfort level with either of the two quarterbacks that we would use would be the same with (Sanders).
“Do I think we can function? Sure we can. Do I think that we function the way we do with Spencer? No, because of his 40-something games of experience and being in those situations.”
While people have had the chance to watch Gunnar Gundy operate OSU’s offense, obviously nobody has seen Rangel.
Nixon has, though. The two were teammates in high school.
“He throws one of the most prettiest balls I’ve seen,” Nixon said Tuesday afternoon. “He just has that fight; he has that dog in him. … Even if he’s not playing this year, he’s still ready to play.”
Mike Gundy faces one of the tougher decisions when it comes to the Cowboys’ quarterback situation. Should Sanders not be able to go, he’d have a hand in deciding whether his son takes the field or not.
He was asked about the criticism Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has taken this season with his son, Brian, being the offensive coordinator. The Hawkeyes have averaged 16.4 points per game this fall, ranking Iowa 125th out of 131 schools.
But Gunnar Gundy has his own track record, going 32-5 in high school and leading Stillwater High to the state title game in both his junior and senior seasons. His time as a Pioneer concluded with nearly 8,000 yards passing and 90 touchdowns while completing a school-record 66.4 percent of his passes.
“One of the most difficult things to do, with all of us that have kids, is to make a decision that maybe might not favor your kid,” Mike Gundy said. “Would there be more pressure on him? Sure. Unjustifiably unfair? Probably, but it is what it is.”
Returning to Stillwater with a win in hand would keep the Cowboys a contender, prolonging their hopes of running the conference’s gauntlet and making to the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium.
Returning empty handed would seemingly squander the Pokes’ chances of making it back to Arlington, Texas, where they’re hoping to have an attempt at avenging their last-second loss to Baylor on that very stage a season ago.
But whether it be Sanders, Gunnar Gundy or Rangel, the mission is simple for OSU’s second trip to the Sunflower State in as many weeks: Stay afloat.
