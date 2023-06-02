Oklahoma State wrestling incoming freshman Cael Hughes was recognized as the national winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Friday evening.
The award is presented annually to a male high school senior based equally on outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and citizenship or community service. It was established in 1996 to honor the American Olympic and World champion who was shot and killed while preparing for another Olympic bid as a wrestler and coach.
Hughes, an undefeated four-time state champion for Stillwater High School, is the third Oklahoman (Teyon Ware, Daton Fix) and second Cowboy-to-be to win the national award (Fix).
He was unable to attend the ceremony because he is wrestling at the USA Wrestling U20 World Team Trials in Ohio this weekend.
His parents, Jeremy and Lisa Hughes, said the honor is a big deal for Cael and the family.
“This is one of the biggest awards in high school wrestling,” Jeremy Hughes said. “There haven’t been many kids from Stillwater who have the (state) award, and Stillwater has got a pretty rich wrestling history.”
The Jim Thorpe High School Player of the Year for wrestling’s work outside the circle contributed to his recognition as well. He volunteered with Special Olympics and Unified Peers as a one-on-one mentor with special needs students and graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA.
Jimmy Jackson posthumously inducted
Jimmy Jackson was posthumously inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Class of 2023 during an emotional evening for his family, friends and former teammates.
“Wrestling was his life,” said Janice Gaston, Jackson’s cousin. “He was fun-loving, had a kind heart and was just a great guy.”
The 51-year-old died in 2008 after suffering from diabetes and congestive heart failure. Jackson was a three-time NCAA Champion and Big Eight Conference Champion for Oklahoma State at heavyweight from 1975 to 1978.
He and Lee Kemp became the first African-American wrestlers to win three NCAA national titles.
Jackson wrestled in the Montreal 1976 Olympics as a 6-foot-6, 350 pound 19-year-old. His cousin, Thomas Hampton, said he was set to wrestle in the Moscow 1980 Olympics before the United States boycott.
“He really enjoyed the Olympic experience,” Hampton said.
Rich Bender, Patricia Miranda and Joe Williams were the other Distinguished Members in the 2023 class.
Bob Bowlsby inducted as Outstanding American
Former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was inducted as the Outstanding American honoree, an award presented to those individuals who have used the disciplines of wrestling to launch notable careers in other walks of life.
Throughout his career, Bowlsby said, he has always considered himself a wrestler.
“It’s a part of what I am, and it’s given me more than I can ever give it,” Bowlsby said. “Most of those memories are tied to people around the room. Dan Gable was my wrestling coach when I was the athletic director at the University of Iowa and a dear friend.”
Bowlsby wrestled at Minnesota State University Moorhead as a team captain and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Champion.
Later, he served as the Chair of the NCAA Wrestling Committee.
As the commissioner of the Big 12, he was influential in the conference expanding its wrestling footprint with the addition of eight affiliated programs – including the return of the Missouri wrestling program.
Bowlsby said wrestling provides lessons that are applicable in everyday life.
“It’s a good exercise in resiliency, in perseverance, in hard work, in the need to get up the next morning even when you lose,” he said. “I’ve used them throughout my career. You come up against a challenge that you think is insurmountable, and if you put your head down and work hard at it, lo and behold you usually work your way through it.”
