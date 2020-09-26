The Oklahoma State football team kicked off its conference season with a 27-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
OSU (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big 12) locked up the win with a 23-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard with 1 minute and 17 seconds remaining in the contest. It was a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took 7:39 off the clock.
The Cowboy defense finished the win with its fifth sack of WVU quarterback Jarret Doege. The Cowboys recorded 11 tackles for loss, nine QB hurries, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in the win.
OSU won’t be back home for another game until Iowa State comes to town Oct. 24.
Update at 4:25 p.m.
Oklahoma State leads West Virginia, 20-7, at halftime of today’s game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The Cowboys struck first on the scoreboard. It took until the second quarter, but OSU grabbed a 7-0 lead on a 66-yard touchdown run by redshirt senior LD Brown. He sprinted down the middle of the field, displaying his speed on the long touchdown run.
On the play before, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth completed a 12-yard pass to Tay Martin for a first down. It was Martin’s first catch as a Cowboy after the senior receiver transferred from Washington State.
It was the Cowboys’ defense that scored the second touchdown on the ensuing WVU drive. OSU sophomore defensive end Trace Ford stripped WVU quarterback Jarrett Doege in Cowboy territory and defensive end Tyren Irby scooped and scored the fumble.
Irby ran about 57 yards on the touchdown. His teammates provided a couple of critical blocks, although Irby almost celebrated the score too soon as a WVU player nearly caught him right before the goal line.
The next OSU offensive drive resulted in three more points for the Cowboys. The drive stalled near the red zone, but Alex Hale drilled the 40-yard field goal, putting OSU up 17-0.
WVU answered back quickly with a three-play, 75-yard drive. It ended with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Doege to Winston Wright. It was a slant route that went the distance up the middle of the field.
Hale put OSU up 20-7 at the half with a 44-yard field goal with 0:03 on the clock. It was a career long kick for the redshirt sophomore.
The Cowboys will receive the second half kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.