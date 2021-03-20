Oklahoma State won’t be able to catch Iowa – nor will anybody else – for the NCAA Division I Wrestling title, but the Cowboys are still in a battle with Penn State to claim runner-up honors.
The two programs are separated by just two points – with the Nittany Lions holding the edge with 97.5 points – heading into Saturday’s finals.
Penn State has four wrestlers competing in the finals scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN, while Oklahoma State has just two vying for individual titles.
But what the Cowboys lack in volume, they make up for in seeding.
OSU is favored – based on seeding – in both of its matches, including a head-to-head matchup with Penn State in the 133-pound finals.
Top-seeded Daton Fix is looking for his first national title in a matchup with No. 2-seeded Roman Bravo-Young – who is also in search for his first individual title. Their meeting will be the opening match of the championship round.
Oklahoma State is also favored at 197 pounds with true freshman AJ Ferrari facing No. 6 seed Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh – after he beat Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley, the 26 seed, in Friday’s other semifinal match.
The Nittany Lions are only favored in one match among their four finalists.
At 184 pounds – right before Ferrari takes to the mat – undefeated Aaron Brooks takes on second-seeded Trent Hidlay of N.C. State. Penn State’s other finalists will wrestle at 141 and 174 pounds against top-seeded Iowa wrestlers.
Oklahoma State got in position to contest for second thanks to early-morning performance of several wrestlers in the consolation brackets.
Senior Boo Lewallen (149) and Travis Wittlake (165) each won their consolation semifinal matches to pick up some placement points by reaching the third-place match. However, neither was able to secure another win, with both losing by decision to finish fourth in the tournament.
Though senior Dakota Geer lost his consolation semifinal match at 184 pounds – to the same wrestler who beat him in the second round of the championship bracket – he responded with a 6-0 decision in the fifth-place match to close the gap a little between OSU and PSU.
“I think I was seeded lower than I should've been, but I expected to be an All-American,” Geer said. “I got a couple good wins over some guys. I lost to the same Rutgers guy twice in the same tournament, so that's obviously one I would like to get back. Overall, I think I had a pretty good tournament. I'm happy to get out there and get fifth.”
Wyatt Sheets’ historic run from late addition to All-American ended in a close 3-2 loss in the seventh-place match at 157 pounds against Iowa’s Kaleb Young, who was the five seed in the bracket.
