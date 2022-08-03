Mike Gundy trusts Rob Glass to honestly evaluate the Oklahoma State football team’s level of preparation for fall camp.
Glass, the renowned strength and conditioning coach whose recent pay raise brings him $1 million per year, supervises OSU’s summer workouts. He learns about the Cowboys before Gundy has a chance to see them suit up in pads and run drills at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.
So when Gundy received a positive report from Glass this week, he could approach camp with confidence.
“Coach Glass told us (Tuesday) in the meetings that this team’s in good physical condition,” Gundy said. “And if they weren’t, he would tell us. So I feel pretty comfortable, particularly with linemen, that if they’re in good physical condition, that they should hold up and do pretty well in August camp.”
One season removed from a Fiesta Bowl victory and a Big 12 Championship appearance, the Cowboys are in shape for football again, pushing through the sticky heat of an early August morning to start fall camp.
The sun relentlessly beat down on the new outdoor turf as the team began to practice Wednesday. It was 9:30 a.m., and the temperature had rapidly climbed into the upper 80s, only rising from there.
The Cowboys have to take careful precautions to avoid exhaustion, but the heat didn’t drain them of their pep on the first day of fall camp. John Paul Richardson, a sophomore receiver from Missouri City, Texas, said he felt great.
“The energy, I think, was fantastic today,” Richardson said. “I think all the guys are excited to finally be back out here, all of us, and it’s a great feeling.”
Although media members could watch the beginning of OSU’s opening fall practice and notice who looked ready for the season, behind-the-scenes summer hours in the weight room gave the Cowboys earlier markers of their progress.
While key returners regain strength after injuries and newcomers adapt to the pace of Power Five football, proper conditioning serves as their foundation.
“Guys that have had an injury, a significant injury or multiple ones, we need to bring them back slow,” Gundy said. “My responsibility is to know who the individual is and say, ‘How do we bring him along in August, and what will he do on game day?’”
The once-worn-down offensive line has transformed into a healthier group. Seasoned right guard Hunter Woodard has recuperated from a torn labrum. On defense, the return of edge rusher Trace Ford, who redshirted last season because of a torn ACL, adds depth to an explosive pass-rushing unit.
Wearing a brace on his left leg, Ford participated in practice Wednesday. Gundy said Ford is “full go,” but he will ease into camp with individual work before fitting into team concepts about two weeks ahead of the season opener.
While Ford reacclimates to the game, fellow edge rusher Collin Oliver focuses on growing – in skill level and in size. Oliver, Ford’s teammate from Edmond Santa Fe High, bulked during the offseason, but summer workouts don’t make the intensity of fall camp easy.
Early Wednesday morning, Gundy said camp would be “real physical.” Although the first practice didn’t involve pads, sophomore star Oliver could attest to his coach’s statement.
“I was joking earlier, I was a little gassed out there doing the warmup with Glass,” Oliver said. “It’s been a minute. But other than that, it was real fun. I caught my breath a little bit and went out there and had some fun, so I loved it.”
Oliver returns to a defensive line full of veterans who are familiar with Glass’ grueling exercises.
Other position groups have dealt with significant turnover. Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper have moved on to the NFL, and the secondary has also undergone changes.
On offense, while Spencer Sanders has established himself as the starting quarterback, the second-string spot is up for grabs with redshirt freshman walk-on Gunnar Gundy and scholarship freshman Garret Rangel as contenders.
“They’ll switch off and and rotate and get reps (in camp),” Gundy said. “And they’ll get the same number of reps for preparation for the first game.”
Freshman walk-on Gavynn Parker has also joined the quarterback room. During practice, all four passers were slinging footballs, typically working two at a time on the indoor practice field.
Similarly, the competition among second-string running backs is open while junior Dominic Richardson is expected to occupy the starting spot. Although Gundy can rely on Glass’ reports and August practices to influence the depth chart, he can’t see the roster with full clarity until the season is underway.
“We have a number of positions where we have young guys that have to be developed,” Gundy said. “We get a month to continue to develop them, but they’re still not gonna get the experience and the process of growing and developing as a player until they get in games.”
