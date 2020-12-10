It’s déjà vu all over again.
Nearly two months to the date since Oklahoma State’s game against Baylor was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bears’ program, the Cowboys find themselves in limbo once again due to Bears' positive tests.
Back on Oct. 8, Baylor announced it was suspending football activities due positive test results, “as a precautionary measure … and our focus remains playing the game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 17.”
Three days later, the game was postponed to Dec. 12.
Now, two days before the scheduled game, Baylor announced via a statement from athletics director Mack Rhoades it was “temporarily” closing the football facility due positive test results, with an eerily similar conclusion of, “Our focus remains playing the game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Dec. 12.”
The Big 12 Conference already announced the cancelation of two games this weekend. The matchup between Oklahoma and West Virginia was the first to get the axe, with the Texas and Kansas contest following shortly after.
At present, the only games scheduled for Big 12 teams are the Oklahoma State game at Baylor and a home non-conference game for TCU against Louisiana Tech.
Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech have already completed their 10-game schedules.
