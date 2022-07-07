The top-ranked Oklahoman in the class of 2023 has committed to the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
Brandon Garrison, a 6-foot-9 center from Del City, announced his decision Thursday morning in a Twitter video.
Garrison is a four-star recruit and the No. 1 class of 2023 prospect in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Here are five facts to know about the Cowboys’ newest commit.
1. He won a gold medal with Mike Boynton.
Although Garrison hasn’t started his OSU career, he has played for Mike Boynton. Garrison competed for Team USA in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship this summer, and Boynton was on the coaching staff. It went well for both of them – Team USA rolled past Brazil, 102-60, to return home with gold medals.
2. He picked up multiple awards as a junior at Del City.
Garrison led Del City to the 2022 Class 5A state championship game. Tulsa Memorial – the alma mater of Cowboy forward Kalib Boone – defeated the Eagles, 59-47, but Garrison ended the season with several individual honors. He was a state All-Tournament selection, a first-team All-Conference player, the Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year and one of The Oklahoman’s Super 5 honorees.
3. He appears in national rankings, too.
Among class of 2023 recruits, Garrison is the No. 7 center in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. ESPN lists him as the No. 57 overall recruit – one of only two ranked Oklahomans – in the class of 2023.
In May 2021, Garrison received a glowing analysis from 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins, who projected him as a Power Five starter.
“Garrison is a long, mobile, and tough big man prospect who competes with consistent energy,” Jenkins said. “It seems as if he gets better each time he takes the floor.”
4. He has several other Power Five offers.
Garrison, who plays AAU ball with Team Griffin, has his choice of Power Five schools. His offers include Texas, OU, Florida, LSU and Arkansas.
5. He’s the only commit in OSU’s class of 2023.
Bixby shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen committed to OSU in March, but he reopened his recruitment in May. Without Friedrichsen, Boynton was still searching for someone to start building his class of 2023.
He ended up securing a commitment from a big-time recruit, and as usual, Boynton dropped a hint on Twitter to make fans guess what was about to happen. He shared a photo of himself with his eyes looking toward the ceiling in Gallagher-Iba Arena – symbolically looking toward the future, perhaps? – with the hashtag “#LetsWork” and the eyeballs emoji soon before Garrison announced his news.
