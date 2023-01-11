Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton’s recruiting efforts continue to stand out. The Cowboys landed their second four-star recruit in this year's class when forward Eric Dailey Jr. announced he was committing to OSU via the 247Sports Channel on Wednesday morning.
"I want to thank God for giving me the ability to give the game I love. ... I wanna thank all the coaches at IMG that made me the person I am," Dailey said on the stream. "With that being said, I'll be committing to Oklahoma State University. Go Pokes."
Dailey is now the third-highest-rated recruit of the Boynton era, trailing only Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, who played in Stillwater during the 2020-21 season, and Class of 2023 signee Brandon Garrison from Del City. This marks the OSU’s second-straight recruiting class with at least one four-star recruit (Quion Williams).
When Dailey announced his top-eight schools in September, OSU was on a short list that included Kentucky, Michigan, Texas A&M, TCU, Florida State, Memphis and Kansas. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound prospect visited Stillwater in early November and shared on Jan. 9 that his final three choices were between the Cowboys, Memphis and going professional.
"It's about relationships, and Coach Boynton and I have had a good relationship from the start," Dailey said. "I feel like I can trust Coach Boynton with my future."
Out of IMG Academy in Florida, Dailey is the 42nd-ranked recruit in ESPN’s Top 100, only eight spots behind highly-coveted recruit Bronny James. ESPN also has him ranked third in the state, eighth in the country at his position and 11th in his region.
He played with the USA U18 National Team this past June and won a gold medal. He was also the slam-dunk champion of USA U18, along with winning another gold medal on the USA U18 3x3 team.
Prior to Dailey's announcement, OSU had the 13th-best recruiting class in this cycle, which was made up of two four-star signees and another pair of three-star signees. Now, the Cowboys are ninth – jumping conference foe Kansas and second in the Big 12 behind Iowa State (No. 7).
"We're gonna have a good time in Stillwater," Dailey said. "For sure."
