Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton remembers his introduction to Bedlam. Then an assistant under former Cowboys coach Brad Underwood, a few particular things have stuck with Boynton since that day.
First, and foremost, he remembers winning. It was a 68-66 triumph that flipped the script on all of the Cowboys’ misfortunes in Norman and picked up their first road win over the Sooners in 13 years.
Still, nearly six years after the fact, he remembers the play that made it all happen.
“I think it was a crazy Phil Forte shot,” said Boynton, who was spot on while recollecting the moment on Monday afternoon. “Some of those plays just stick out in your mind as a coach, right?”
Then he walked the crowd of people in front of him through the play, detailing how Juwan Evans drove into the lane before kicking it out to Forte in the corner for the eventual game-winning triple.
And Boynton got a good glimpse of everything he needed to know about the coveted rivalry that day – and what it meant to be on the winning side of it.
“I just remember the feeling of, like, it’s a big deal,” Boynton said. “I remember it being a big, big moment for us.”
Boynton knows this Wednesday evening in Gallagher-Iba Arena could also be a big, big moment for his program, as the Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12 Conference) will host the Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) on the heels of their largest loss this season.
A 74-58 loss to Baylor wasn’t what Boynton and Co. had in mind when they made their latest trip to Waco, Texas. It marked a third-straight loss after picking up their first conference win of the season over West Virginia on Jan. 2.
That’s in the rearview now, though. All of it. Going 38.3 percent from the field, including 21 percent from beyond the arc against the Bears. Failing to amass 60 points for a third consecutive game. Getting out-rebounded by 11.
“There was an extreme level of ownership in our film session today as we digested what happened on Saturday,” Boynton said.
Expected to be a defensive battle between two of the top-three defenses in the Big 12, it won’t be an easy outing for the Cowboys, owners of the worst scoring offense in the league (67.9 points per game).
But if their defense is any indication – aside from the loss to Baylor – then OSU should be primed to neutralize OU guard Grant Sherfield.
Sherfield has been the catalyst behind the Sooners’ offensive production throughout the first two months of the season. He’ll enter Wednesday as the fourth-highest scorer in the Big 12 at 17.6 points per game, doing so by hitting 44.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Joining the Sooners this past summer after two seasons at Nevada and one at Wichita State, Sherfield hasn’t been a stranger to scoring. That hasn’t changed, either, notching 20 points or more in eight of OU’s 17 games.
“He scores like he breathes,” Boynton said. “We’ll have to make sure that we do a good job – not just focusing on Sherfield, but the other players around him that make his job easier.”
But there’s one specific quality that has allowed him to be the prolific scorer he is.
“I wanna be respectful because I don’t know the kid that well, personally, but I think he just doesn’t give a s—,” Boynton said. “Sometimes he’s gonna make shots, and sometimes he’s gonna miss ’em. When he’s ready and open for the next one, he’s gonna take that one.”
The Cowboys have a matchup for Sherfield in senior guard Avery Anderson III, a preseason All-Big 12 selection who hasn’t quite performed to that level thus far. and some of that has to do with a nagging wrist injury that’s lingered for a few games.
Heading into the third week of conference play, Anderson is averaging 10.4 points per contest, his lowest mark since his first year in bright orange. After being a 32 percent shooter from deep the past two seasons, he’s hitting 17.6 percent of those shots this year.
Boynton said Anderson is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, and he wants him to continue to be just that even on nights where he’s struggling on the other end of the court. Likely without big man Moussa Cisse (ankle) for a fourth consecutive game, the Cowboys will need that defensive prowess from Anderson.
And Boynton also believes some of Anderson’s struggles stem from him overthinking certain situations based on how his season has gone as of late.
“Sometimes that comes with feeling like the pressure of being the guy or being perceived as the guy,” Boynton said. “You feel like you’ve gotta make every shot and play this perfect game, which it’s an imperfect game by nature. I think he’s back to, in the last week or so – and certainly getting healthy is part of it – to believing that he’s certainly one of the best players in the league.”
Boynton understands that while OSU’s start to league play hasn’t been ideal, there are still plenty of opportunities that lie ahead.
But a win would help the Cowboys avoid a fourth consecutive loss. It would help them inch away from the bottom ranks of the Big 12. And, of course, it’d give them in-state bragging rights until they hit the road to play the Sooners in two weeks.
“The rivalry’s important. Right now, it’s just important for us to play well, though,” Boynton said. “Certainly, playing well against them is at the top of the list of teams you wanna play well against.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
