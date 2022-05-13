There was plenty of yelling Friday night in O’Brate Stadium.
That is a given when Justin Campbell, OSU’s fiery righthander, pitches. He lets his competitive juices bubble up in the form of screams after he pumps a pitch in for a strikeout or surrenders a critical hit.
In TTU’s 7-6 win against Oklahoma State on Friday, Cole Stilwell, Texas Tech’s first baseman, joined Campbell in the yelling.
In the fourth inning, Stilwell turned to his dugout and let out an expletive-laced cry after launching a ball over the left field fence. The home run seized a 5-2 Red Raider lead that would not be surrendered.
Campbell pitched five innings and struck out six, but his command struggled. He walked five Red Raiders and hit another. Two of the runs that scored on Stilwell’s grand slam were free passes.
“He looked like he was fighting all night long,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “He was competing his tail off, just nothing was coming easy. It happens, I mean the guy has been so darn good. It was just one of those nights he couldn’t find that comfort.”
The No. 3 Cowboys (34-15 overall, 13-6 Big 12) picked up a run in the fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth innings. They were unable to break open the sixth inning that began with the bases loaded and no outs. Freshman Roc Riggio attempted to push a ball down the third base line, but TTU’s Parker Kelly made a running barehand pickup and slung the ball across the diamond for the final out.
A two-out rally in the ninth inning brought OSU fans to their feet but crushed hopes as pinch runner Jaxson Crull was tagged out in a rundown sliding into home.
“He took a chance, it didn’t work.” Holliday said. “Love the fact that he wasn’t afraid to try something.”
Griffin Doersching, OSU’s 6-foot-4 power hitter, is the player who will be remembered long after the results of the opening game between the Big 12’s highest-ranked teams fade from memory.
Doersching sent a ball to the parking lot. How deep into the landscape of cars and asphalt no ticketed fan in O’Brate Stadium could tell. Doersching’s seventh-inning home run on a pitch up and away cleared the scoreboard in left field by at least 50 feet before being lost in the night sky.
“One of the longest ones I’ve ever seen,” Holliday said. “Absolutely titanic.”
It was measured at 513 feet. For reference, the longest Major League Baseball home run last season was 495 feet hit by Miguel Sanò of the Minnesota Twins. Doersching, winner of the 2019 College Home Run Derby, said it was the furthest recorded home run he’s ever hit.
The loss was OSU’s first series-opening loss since early April against Oklahoma. The Cowboys will play No. 9 TTU (33-16, 12-7) again at 6 p.m. Saturday.
