For the first time since 1993, Oklahoma State wrestling lost back-to-back home duals inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Less than 24 hours after losing to unranked Northern Iowa on Saturday night – marking the first home loss to an unranked opponent since Illinois in that 1993 season – the Cowboys fell to No. 7-ranked Iowa State, 20-12.
“We need to recognize that we have a young group out there, so we need some experience,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. “We need to be embarrassed a little bit. Hopefully, we grow from these two matches, and we move forward. I believe that will probably happen for us. It's not given; it's going to have to take some work.”
Oklahoma State started off the dual by being upset at 125 pounds.
Sixth-ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni – who needed sudden victory to win Saturday night – lost by 2-1 decision to 19th-ranked Kysen Terukina to set the tone for the dual.
The Cowboys were unable to get a bonus point in one of the most lopsided matches on paper with the 133-pound match.
Second-ranked Daton Fix landed just one takedown – matching his takedown total from a top-25 opponent the night before – coupled with a reversal in the second period to get a 5-1 decision.
“Got to change something, it was two disappointing performances really from a lot of us – even me,” Fix said. “Two takedowns in two matches. Coach talked about it last week, that’s the minimum as it gets for me. … It doesn’t really matter if the guy is not trying to wrestle, kind of backing up, stalling, but it shouldn’t matter. I’ve got to do more.”
True freshman Carter Young was unable to deliver an upset of his own for Oklahoma State at 141 pounds. Instead, the No. 21-ranked wrestler lost to the 11th-ranked wrestler, redshirt senior Ian Parker, without scoring a point in a 4-0 decision.
Oklahoma State avoided another upset at 149 pounds, with No. 14-ranked Kaden Gfeller needing more than seven minutes to decide his match against No. 21 Jarrett Degen.
After scoring a takedown in the first period, Gfeller gave up one in the third –getting a late escape to tie the match in regulation. He was able to dig deep and get a takedown in the first sudden victory to win it 6-4.
"I pointed at my heart because it took heart in that match, specifically," Gfeller said. "With everything I've been through in the last couple years, that was a cool moment for me to come back and beat a wrestler like that in Gallagher."
The Cyclones collected their first bonus-point victory at 157 pounds with defending national champion David Carr rolling to a 12-3 major decision against No. 13-ranked Wyatt Sheets.
In another lopsided matchup – by paper – at 165 pounds, the Cowboys couldn’t respond with a bonus point of their own.
Sixth-ranked Travis Wittlake – who lost Saturday night in his return to the mat after several weeks sidelined with a minor injury – came away with a 5-1 decision over unranked Isaac Judge. Wittlake didn’t score a single takedown in the match, with this points coming from a reversal and a two-point nearfall from the top position in the third period.
Dustin Plott also responded from being upset Saturday night with a reversal of fortunes.
Plott, the eighth-ranked wrestler at 174 pounds, knocked off No. 18 Joel Devine, using a takedown in the first and third periods to win by 6-1 decision.
“Not everybody was disappointing. There’s definitely some highlights in those matches,” Smith specifically said of the matches by Gfeller, Wittlake and Plott.
In his second top-10 match of the weekend, Dakota Geer had a similar result as Saturday night.
Facing the eighth-ranked Marcus Coleman, No. 9-ranked Geer lost an 8-3 decision without recording a single offensive point.
At 197 pounds, after getting a win in his dual debut Saturday night, Gavin Stika – wrestling for the injured AJ Ferrari – couldn’t keep up with No. 16-ranked Yonger Bastida, who rolled to an 18-6 major decision.
“He had a couple of times where I thought he might score, but surprised himself a little bit,” Smith said. “It’s kind of our situation right now with an injury to (Anthony) Montalvo. I’m glad that Gavin’s getting an opportunity to wrestle, he definitely is someone that deserves it.”
The Cyclones closed out the dual with a third-straight victory at heavyweight, with 29th-ranked Luke Surber for Oklahoma State losing his third-straight match – this one coming to No. 21 Sam Schuyler by 4-2 decision.
The Cowboys will continue their quest to achieve win No. 500 for the program within Gallagher-Iba Arena.
They will get that opportunity Friday with a 7 p.m. dual vs. South Dakota State.
"There's a ton of opportunities to get better now," Fix said. "I think we can look at this two ways: we dwell on it and go backward from here or use it as motivation to help us jump levels. This is the perfect time to jump levels heading right into the postseason."
