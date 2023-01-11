Fans of the Oklahoma State football program have been taken on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the first two weeks of the new year.
The Cowboys lost three of their top-five wide receivers – sophomore John Paul Richardson, fellow sophomore Bryson Green and true freshman Stephon Johnson Jr – before adding two pass catchers. They added a veteran quarterback via the transfer portal. And the Pokes learned on both Tuesday and Wednesday that they’ll likely reunite with some familiar faces this fall.
With Braydon Johnson exhausting his eligibility in 2022, OSU was already down one of its top wideouts heading into next season. Exactly a week after a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Richardson, a captain against the Badgers, announced he was entering the transfer portal.
Less than 24 hours later, Green and Johnson also entered the portal.
“To my teammates and brothers, I appreciate the bonds and memories we made and will forever cherish that,” Johnson shared on Twitter.
Richardson’s time in bright orange came to an end after a two-year stint that included 21 games and 70 catches for 648 yards and six touchdowns. On the heels of a freshman campaign with 21 catches, 145 yards and two scores, Richardson was second on the team in catches (49) and receiving touchdowns (4) in 2022.
During those same two years, Green started his time in Stillwater with 12 catches for 139 yards and two scores. He was the Cowboys’ leading receiver as a sophomore, 584 yards and five touchdowns on 36 catches.
Johnson, who stuck out in his first year at OSU, was expected to be one of the program’s top wideouts moving forward. This past season, he turned 17 receptions into 293 yards and two touchdowns. His most notable play was an 84-yard touchdown on a screen against Wisconsin.
Before any of those three could commit anywhere, Mike Gundy and Co. dipped into the transfer portal and came out with a trio of additions.
The day after Green and Johnson announced their departures, the Cowboys earned a commitment from UMass transfer tight end Josiah Johnson. In his five seasons with the Minutemen, the 6-foot-5 target had 50 catches for 465 yards and five touchdowns.
While Johnson was also used as a quarterback in certain packages at UMass, he wasn’t necessarily the gunslinger the Cowboys were looking for in the portal. He came four days later, when former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman shared via Twitter that he was committing to OSU on Monday afternoon.
“Can’t wait to get rolling!” Bowman wrote. “Go Pokes.”
Bowman played in 19 games during his three seasons at Texas Tech, completing 478 of 713 passes (67 percent) for 5,260 yards and 33 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He isn’t a stranger to OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium, either. He faced the Cowboys twice as a Red Raider, including a 50-44 loss to OSU in Stillwater in which he threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns with one interception while going 31 for 46.
Now, after two years at Michigan that included only 11 pass attempts, Bowman is returning to a Big 12 Conference that he once put on notice to compete with Garret Rangel, Gunnar Gundy and Zane Flores for the starting job.
Bowman got a new target, too. The Cowboys added George Fox (Division III) transfer wide receiver Leon Johnson III on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 207-pound wideout chose OSU over San Diego State, Arizona and others.
With COVID-19 halting the Division III season in 2020, Johnson III rebounded with back-to-back campaigns that propelled him to the Big 12. This past fall, his breakout season at George Fox, he had 55 receptions for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’ll join the Pokes with 110 career catches for 2,146 yards and 23 scores.
And four hours later, Johnson – the one departing OSU – shared across his social media platforms that he was headed to Houston, which is joining the Big 12 this fall. With the league’s football scheduled to be released soon, there’s a chance the Cowboys will play the Cougars in 2023.
He isn’t the only one staying relatively close, either.
Richardson, a native of Missouri City, Texas, announced on Wednesday afternoon that he was moving closer to home and committing to TCU. He’ll join the Horned Frogs after they were the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game before losing to Georgia in the national championship.
“The relationships and friendships that I was lucky enough to make in Stillwater will last a lifetime, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything,” Richardson shared. “It was an honor to suit up every Saturday and represent such an amazing university.”
