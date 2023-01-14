In the same week in which the Oklahoma State football program learned that three of its top five wide receivers were, in fact, transferring elsewhere, the Cowboys received a commitment from one of the top wideouts in the transfer portal.
After nearly six weeks in the transfer portal, former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV, a former four-star prospect out of both Ankeny (Iowa) and Olathe North (Kansas), shared via Twitter on Saturday afternoon that he's headed to Stillwater.
Mama I’m a Cowboy🟠⚫️ #gopokes pic.twitter.com/FE0D71LdlF— Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) January 14, 2023
The 5-foot-10, 198-pound pass catcher chose the Cowboys over offers from Tulane and Fresno State. He had 44 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games during his two years with the Hawkeyes.
Bruce's limited action at Iowa came as a surprise after a high school career that included two all-state honors at running back in his junior and senior years – and, as a sophomore, second-team all-state honors at quarterback.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.