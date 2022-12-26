A lot has changed for the Oklahoma State football team since the last time the Cowboys took the field.
One thing has remained constant, though. The Pokes are ready to get back at it, and they’ll have one more chance to do so in the program’s first-ever matchup with Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:15 p.m. CST Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona.
“Our guys have practiced really well,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy told reporters Monday afternoon. “Their enthusiasm has been good. And with all the uncertainty now with things that go on, I really stood back and watched. I was kind of curious as what the reaction would be of our team.”
What uncertainly, exactly? The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12 Conference) made the trip west with their four-year starting quarterback, leading tackler and 12 other players in the transfer portal. Some players had to choose whether to play against the Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten Conference), transfer or start preparing for the NFL Draft.
Gundy and Co. didn’t have to wait until the transfer portal opened to find out they were losing a defensive standout. Three days before it did, linebacker Mason Cobb announced he was entering after pacing the Pokes with 96 tackles this fall. He has since committed, and signed, with Lincoln Riley’s USC squad.
And on Dec. 5, when it officially opened, the Cowboys also learned they’d be without quarterback Spencer Sanders, who shared via Twitter that he was joining Cobb in the portal. Less than 24 hours later, starting running back Dominic Richardson and defensive end Trace Ford both announced they were entering, too.
The Cowboys have, however, discovered that they’ll likely return defensive end Collin Oliver, safety Kendal Daniels, Cowboy Back Braden Cassity and center Preston Wilson – at the least – as those are four of the more notable players to hint at their return via social media.
And in the unique case of some players, safety Jason Taylor II is still sorting things out. A senior, Taylor II has one more year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19 impacting the 2020 season. He could, of course, return to OSU for one last go. He could transfer. Or he could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
“I think everybody has their own story and has their own ways of making it through their college career or whatever they are trying to do different,” Taylor II said Monday. “I think just for me, I didn't feel like – transfer wasn't really in my mind.”
As chaotic as they’ve been, the weeks separating their disappointing loss to West Virginia in the regular-season finale and their matchup with Wisconsin have been welcomed, too.
Not every program in the country gets to play in a bowl, and it doesn’t just come with one more game and a vacation around the holidays. Gundy sees it as an opportunity to get a jump on next year. And with a couple of inexperienced position groups – plus losing experience to the portal – the weeks of practice leading up to their meeting with the Badgers have been beneficial.
“As always, bowl practice is very important for the culture on our team and progress. Essentially, it's another spring ball,” Gundy said. “We had an opportunity to get 14 real practices in, which is – 15 would be a spring practice. So, we were able to get a lot of really good work in for our young players.”
As for the game, it gives the Pokes an opportunity to rid themselves of a forgetful end to the regular season. OSU lost four of its final five games. The Cowboys entered their Week 8 meeting with Kansas State on the heels of a comeback win over then-No. 22 Texas after losing to College Football Playoff-bound TCU the week before.
That was the beginning of an injury-riddled slippery slope, which started with a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats in what is now the largest loss of the Gundy era. That stretch also included a 28-13 loss to rival Oklahoma in Norman – a primetime matchup that included Sanders throwing four interceptions and the Cowboys giving up all 28 points in the first quarter.
And if they needed any more motivation – particularly the defense – Badgers running back Braelon Allen shared his eagerness to rush the ball on the Pokes on Monday afternoon.
“The defense is susceptible to giving up long runs,” Allen told The O’Colly’s Gabriel Trevino. “So that’s a confidence booster.”
But after all of the fun in the Valley of the Sun, community service with local kids and weeks of preparation, the Cowboys are ready to get back at it for one final time until next fall.
And they’re only looking for one thing Tuesday night against Wisconsin.
“A win,” sophomore wideout John Paul Richardson said. “That's really all we're focusing on is going out there and playing fast and minimizing the mistakes and winning.”
