Chaos reigning across the college football landscape last weekend may have been the best way to keep the Oklahoma State football team focused this week.
The Cowboys bring in an opponent from the Football Championship Series to close out their nonconference schedule inside Boone Pickens Stadium, and while fans may be able to look past Arkansas Pine Bluff to the tough Big 12 Conference slate ahead, that’s not how OSU is approaching the week.
“I told the team that overall, on paper – whatever paper means, it didn’t mean a lot last week – but on paper, people are going to say you’re more athletic and a more talented team,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “… I’m stressing the importance of focus. I’m stressing the importance of us improving in all three phases and also we understand we always respect whoever we play.”
Looking at Saturday’s results from the top 25 is a good reason to have such thinking, as well.
Three top 10 teams and a total of seven upsets occurred while then-No. 11 Oklahoma State knocked off Arizona State. And there was nearly a massive shakeup at the top of the rankings with top-ranked Alabama avoiding a loss at Texas thanks to a late field goal.
Even Big 12 Conference cellar dweller Kansas went on the road as two-touchdown underdogs to beat West Virginia for the Jayhawks’ first conference road opening win since 2008.
“You have to respect whoever you’re playing, no matter who it is,” OSU offensive lineman Taylor Miterko said. “… You have to watch the film, you have to prepare for it like you would any other game. It doesn’t matter who they play on a weekly basis, you’ve got to go prepare for them the same way.”
Two of the top 10 upsets were mid-major programs besting two of the top programs in annual recruiting with Appalachian State – just a week after the 15-year anniversary of its upset fifth-ranked Michigan – knocking off No. 6 Texas, 17-14, and Marshall’s 26-21 victory sending No. 8-ranked Notre Dame to an 0-2 start to the season – and continue the Irish on a three-game losing streak to open the Marcus Freeman era that began with a loss to the Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.
Both of those games were obviously on the home turf of the ranked programs as they were paying those programs to visit their campus with the expectation of sending them home with a hefty paycheck for getting beat.
That’s exactly what Oklahoma State is wanting to avoid this weekend.
The Golden Lions out of the FCS travel across the state border to Stillwater having won two games to open the season – with the opponents hailing from Division II (Lane College) and NAIA (North American).
The Arkansas Pine Bluff offense averaged 62 points per game in its two contests against lower-tiered opponents, with the Lane Dragons being the more formidable matchup in the opening week with UAPB escaping with a 48-42 victory.
“They are averaging about 67 points a game – sometimes that’s hard to do when you’re playing air. Our players are aware of that,” Gundy said. “They’ve got some guys that run around and make plays. We need to be held accountable for ourselves as individuals and our three units and then line up and go play hard.”
The bulk of that offense for Pine Bluff is from the legs of running back Kayvon Britten, who has 38 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns in the first two contests. In the passing game, Skyler Perry has thrown for 434 yards on 26 completions with three of them going for touchdowns.
The Golden Lions have three receivers with over 100 yards – Rauequan Prince (150), Chryst Cochran (121) and Maurice Lloyd (110) – and are responsible for all four receiving touchdowns. The trio is averaging at least 16.7 yards per reception, with Cochran leaping up to a 24.2 average.
“They have a good back and have really fast receivers, so we’ll just have to be ready for that,” Cowboy safety Thomas Harper said. “So really just keying in on them and figuring out a way to stop them.”
