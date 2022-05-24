Tiebreakers weren’t kind to Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys limped to the finish of the four-month marathon that is the Big 12 baseball schedule, losing four of their final six games. In those final two weekends of play, the Cowboys cost themselves a regular season title and No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, settling for a three-way tie for second place.
The tiebreaker, with OSU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma all owners of a 15-9 record, is each school’s record in a round robin format. Since the Cowboys were 2-4 against TTU and OU this season they are kicked to the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Baseball Tournament.
“It was a long, good, hard-fought season for sure,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “It’s always a good feeling to be here and (the) conference tournament is a fun tournament. A lot of good baseball teams here so we’re ready to get going tomorrow.”
OSU’s first game of the Big 12 Tournament comes two hours earlier than any it has played this season, at 9 a.m. Wednesday against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns. The tournament, hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is double elimination and spans five days ending with a nationally televised championship on Sunday.
OSU appeared in the championship game last season, winning three in a row as the No. 4 seed before losing to TCU. OSU has won the tournament three times, most recently in 2019. Three players from that team are on the 2022 team.
The Cowboys will attempt to navigate to the championship game from No. 4 seed again. It won’t be easy.
No. 1 seeded TCU and Texas are surging. The Horned Frogs have won seven consecutive, including a sweep of Kansas. The Longhorns are winners of five in a row and are also coming off a sweep of the Jayhawks.
The Big 12 is top loaded with depth. Five of the eight teams that made the tournament are ranked in the national top 25. If OSU is to make a deep run in the tournament, it will be in a ballpark they have had limited success in. In five games played at the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers, the Cowboys are 2-2 this season – though won their last two played in there.
There are rewards more than a conference trophy at stake for the nationally ranked No. 9 Cowboys. Playing well could push them to be one of the eight teams hosting an NCAA Super Regional. An early flameout would probably not cost hosting a regional but would certainly ensure a road trip for a chance to play in the College World Series.
This is the first season the tournament has been held in the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, after previously having been hosted in Oklahoma City. Holliday said he would have preferred for the tournament to stay in Oklahoma City.
Globe Life Field seats 40,300, nearly quadruple what Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC seats. It has a retractable roof, which will keep the tournament from getting delayed by rain and provide a refreshing reprieve from triple-digit heat.
“It’s nice that it has a roof on it and all that, but I got a feeling it’s going to be pretty bare in here for a lot of games,” Holliday said. “But it’s a beautiful park. If you’re asking me, my choice would be to have kept it in Oklahoma City but I’m from Oklahoma, coach at Oklahoma State. I like the state of Oklahoma I mean, I’m biased in my area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.