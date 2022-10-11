Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is well aware of TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s capabilities with his arm. But his legs? Gundy thinks Duggan is one of the fastest gunslingers in the country.
As in, fast enough to give the No. 8 Cowboys problems when they travel to play the No. 13 Horned Frogs this Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
“I don’t know that we have maybe one or two guys on the field on defense that can catch him,” Gundy said on Monday at his weekly availability. “I think he’s that fast. He’s playing good.”
Duggan, a senior, has been on a tear since taking over TCU’s offense in the third quarter of their Week 1 win over Colorado. Entering the season as the backup to freshman Chandler Morris, Duggan has used the past four games to retake the starting spot.
He entered the season with 29 starts for the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12 Conference), but his past four have been among the most impressive. Since officially taking over in Week 2, Duggan has completed 93 of 127 passes (73.2%) for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns with a single interception.
OSU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) hosted Duggan for a football camp the same year that Cowboys senior quarterback Spencer Sanders arrived on campus, so Gundy had an up-close-and-personal look at him long before his emergence as the player he is now.
“His athleticism has been there from the start,” Gundy said. “I think he’s really developed as a thrower now, in my opinion. That’s where his game has gone to another level.”
But Duggan’s ground game is what worries Gundy, and it’s for a good reason.
The leader of TCU’s offense is on pace to shatter his previous career-bests in the air, and he has shredded opposing secondaries while fighting through front sevens for a career-high 6.4 yards per carry.
“He be sliding. He’s fast. He’s real fast,” Cowboys junior cornerback Jabbar Muhammad said. “So we gotta take good angles and get him to the ground.”
Muhammad isn’t just worried about Duggan’s ability to break contain and run past the line of scrimmage, though. TCU, under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, has the third-best offense in FBS entering Week 7.
The Horned Frogs put up 530 yards of offense per game, including 299.8 yards passing, a mark that’s 21st in the country, while having the 13th-best rushing attack with 230.2 yards a game.
“He’s throwing the ball way better. His intermediate, his quick and his deep ball are more accurate,” Muhammad said. “I feel like his pocket presence is better, too. His passing is way better.”
The Cowboys are expected to get junior cornerback Korie Black back on Saturday, Gundy said, after he missed the second half of OSU’s 41-31 win over Texas Tech in Week 6. That, of course, would be a welcome sight for a defense tasked with playing a multifaceted offensive attack from TCU.
A key for OSU’s defense will be applying pressure to Duggan early, forcing him to stay in the pocket and not use his legs. But if he’s able to escape, redshirt senior defensive tackle Sione Asi is counting on the guys in the secondary to help out.
“I’m hoping the skinny guys are ready to chase after him if he does get out of the pocket,” joked Asi, who’s 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds. “I mean, I’ll try, but he’s probably one of the fastest quarterbacks we’ve faced and really good at extending plays on his feet.”
This isn’t anything new for Gundy. In his 18th season as a head coach in the Big 12, he’s had to prepare for mobile quarterbacks among the likes of Robert Griffin III at Baylor and, recently, Kyler Murray at Oklahoma.
It’s something he hasn’t seen throughout the past few seasons – until this one.
“We’re getting really, really good quarterback play in this league like we used to get forever,” Gundy said. “From about 2012 up through about 2018, it was rough week to week, and I think you’re getting that again now.”
Gundy knows his team’s latest trip to Fort Worth, Texas, will be a tough one. He, nor his players, are taking the assignment lightly. But that’s what being the highest-ranked team in the conference gets the Cowboys, a proverbial target they’ll carry on their backs into each and every week.
This Saturday is no different.
“We’ll have to really have a good game plan,” Gundy said. “Our guys have to play well, have to be really competitive. (TCU is) playing good football right now.”
This story was contributed to by News Press Sports Editor Jason Elmquist.
