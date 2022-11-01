Tom Hutton's time as Oklahoma State's punter has seemingly come to an end sooner than expected.
Hutton, 32, was injured during a punt return in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 48-0 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 29. He was helped off the field before eventually leaving the field on crutches.
"That's a wrap," Hutton shared via Instagram on Tuesday evening. "#ForeverACowboy."
Hutton, the oldest active player in FBS this season, wasn't planning on coming back next year to exhaust his final season of eligibility. But he had a guaranteed five games remaining as OSU's punter.
Instead, his post on Instagram signals his playing days in Stillwater are over.
"No, I'm not coming back," Hutton said in Week 5 when asked about returning next season. "Ready to just move on with the next stage of my life. Ready to have kids with my wife and move back home."
Hutton plans to return to his hometown of Newborough, Victoria – located across the pond in Australia – upon graduating with a degree in construction engineering technologies.
Although premature, the Cowboys' punting duties will now be handed over to redshirt freshman Logan Ward. A native of Edmond, Ward was a walk-on and has served as Hutton's backup up to this point.
Given the circumstances, Ward is now the starter heading into OSU’s Week 9 matchup with Big 12 Conference foe Kansas. And Cowboys coach Mike Gundy is completely fine with that.
"I feel comfortable with him coming in and punting," Gundy said Monday. "I feel good about Logan if he has to come in and punt."
