The Oklahoma State football team will have a new face leading the offense in 2023. Four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders shared via social media on Monday afternoon that he is entering the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by 247Sports and On3 Sports.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today," Sanders wrote on Twitter. "And in the spirit of the 'Cowboy Culture,' I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me."
He'll depart Stillwater as one of the Cowboys' cornerstones over the past handful of years, using that time to put together a resume that places him among the program's greats.
“People love him. I mean, everybody loves a warrior, and that’s what he is,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said prior to OSU's regular-season finale against West Virginia. “He’s a gladiator, and people like that. They’ll be excited but sad to see him leave.”
Sanders will leave having compiled the second-most yards of offense in program history (11,509) and the second-most passing yards (9,553). He was two wins away from tying Mason Rudolph (32) for the most wins by a Cowboys quarterback.
He was the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl MVP. Sanders was also First Team All-Big 12 Conference in 2021, as well as the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP.
"I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years," Sanders shared. "The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever.
"I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in the next chapter of my life."
If Gundy doesn't elect to bring someone in from the transfer portal, the Cowboys are expected to be led by either redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy or true freshman Garret Rangel.
Both Gunnar Gundy and Rangel spent parts of this season filling in for Sanders, who sustained a shoulder injury that lingered during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over Texas Tech.
The Cowboys also garnered a commitment in April from three-start recruit Zane Flores out of Gretna, Nebraska.
Flores was named the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year after throwing for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead Gretna to a runner-up finish in his farewell tour.
