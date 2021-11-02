Oklahoma State football came in ranked No. 11 in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday evening.
The spot in consistent with other polls, with the Associated Press and Coaches Polls also ranking the Cowboys at No. 11.
Georgia, who is the unanimous No. 1 by the AP and coaches, took the top spot in the CFP rankings, but there was a significant difference at No. 2.
While the pollsters put Cincinnati – which will be joining the Big 12 Conference soon – right behind the Bulldogs out of the SEC, the playoff committee showed no respect for the Bearcats, ranking them at No. 6. There are three programs ranked ahead of Cincy – who is undefeated on the season – with one loss each.
Included among those three is Alabama, which the committee ranked No. 2, Oregon, which is ranked No. 4 by the committee but ranked seventh by the press and coaches, and Ohio State at No. 5.
Oklahoma is the top Big 12 program, coming in at No. 8 – a spot behind a Michigan team whose only loss is to undefeated Michigan State, which the committee ranked No. 3.
Undefeated Wake Forest comes in at No. 9, while a one-loss Notre Dame – which lost at home to Cincinnati – is ranked 10th.
Right behind Oklahoma State is Baylor at No. 12, as the only other Big 12 program in the top 25.
The committee left undefeated UTSA – which is ranked in the top 20 by both coaches and the press – out of its top 25. Instead, it has a three-loss Wisconsin team ranked No. 21 coming off a 27-7 win over Iowa, which the committee has ranked at No. 22. The Badgers – who rank 110th out of 130 FBS programs in scoring offense with 21.9 points per game – are the only three-loss ranked by the committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.