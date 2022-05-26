ARLINGTON, Texas – Griffin Doersching’s eyes followed the baseball as it traveled toward him and rocketed off his bat, taking flight across the outfield.
Globe Life Stadium’s expansive, exposed-steel roof contained the home run, but it couldn’t stop Oklahoma State’s designated hitter from unleashing his big-league power in an MLB venue. The ball sailed over left field, briefly took a seat in an empty second-level section and jumped in front of the lower level, where a couple of fans raised their arms in celebration.
After a bat flip, Doersching rounded the bases and removed his helmet, ready to don the home-run cowboy hat atop his signature shock of bleached blond hair.
He broke the OSU baseball team’s tie against Baylor, and the bats kept going.
The Cowboys trounced the Bears, 11-1, in a seven-inning run-rule victory on Thursday afternoon, cruising through a win-or-go-home Big 12 tournament matchup. Fourth-seeded OSU advances to face either Texas or TCU at 3:15 p.m. Friday, while the eighth-seeded Bears are eliminated.
Only one day after Texas ace Pete Hansen prevented the Cowboys (37-19) from adding one run, they emerged from the opening-round loss with renewed gusto. This assertive version of OSU’s offense could not be stifled.
“We scratched yesterday (Wednesday),” said second baseman Roc Riggio. “There’s nothing we can do about the game that we played (Wednesday), so we knew coming into this game, we had to play it pitch-by-pitch with a lot of aggression, a lot of energy.”
As OSU pitcher Justin Campbell limited the Bears (26-28) to one run, the Cowboys outhit Baylor 16-3. In five of the seven innings, OSU racked up two or more hits, and standouts Doersching and Riggio returned to their usual form with home runs.
Although the Cowboys approached the plate with power from the beginning, they needed a little time to turn big swings into a colossal advantage. In the first inning, freshman right fielder Zach Ehrhard led off with a line drive to second base. Baylor second baseman Tre Richardson caught it for the first out, and he also secured Riggio’s high popup for the second.
After a scoreless first inning, the Cowboys took a 1-0 lead with sophomore shortstop Marcus Brown’s RBI single, but the Bears quickly responded in the top of the third, using an RBI groundout to create a tie.
Then Doersching stepped up to bat in the third. His teammates had set the stage for a game-changing moment. Ehrhard tapped a single past Baylor pitcher Jake Jackson, and Riggio followed with another single. With only one out – Jake Thompson’s flyout to left field – Doersching reached a 2-1 count and crushed the next pitch for his three-RBI home run.
In an instant, Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez watched his team fall into a 4-1 deficit as the Cowboys’ brawny 6-foot-4, 251-pound graduate transfer connected with the ball. Doersching launched it 447 feet with an exit velocity of 111 mph – standard numbers for him.
“The guy is really strong,” Rodriguez said. “He’ll be jumping off turnbuckles here pretty soon. You gotta give him credit. We were throwing a lot of different pitches to him, and he got one that he was able to get a hold of.”
The Bears intentionally walked Doersching during his next at-bat, but they couldn't keep the Cowboys from scoring in a variety of ways.
Graduate left fielder Thompson hit an RBI sacrifice fly. Freshman star Riggio launched his solo home run to right field in the sixth inning, extending OSU’s lead to 7-1, and sophomore catcher Chase Adkison dashed across home plate on a wild pitch in the seventh.
Thompson sealed the win with a two-RBI single, scoring Riggio and Ehrhard as Baylor left fielder Cam Caley couldn’t corral the ball and recorded an error.
OSU coach Josh Holliday had a straightforward answer regarding the major difference between the Texas loss and the Baylor win: 11 runs.
“We ran the bases aggressively,” Holliday said. “We made a whole lot more contact today. … Just a much more well-rounded effort on our part.”
In the dugout, the Cowboys also carried themselves with greater enthusiasm.
Cheers were louder this time as they encouraged one another. Redshirt freshman outfielder John Bay dressed the part of a zany dugout teammate, wearing stacks of taped Gatorade cups on his ears and multiple caps on his head. Brown stepped up to high-five Doersching as he neared the end of his home-run lap, and Doersching capped his celebration with a new rally item: a brown-and-white toy hobby horse to accompany the cowboy hat.
Holliday said he thinks Doersching bought the stick horse at a Cracker Barrel in Waco, Texas. OSU’s coach often takes a traditional approach to baseball, but he said he has learned to step back and let his team embrace its off-the-wall ideas. He added that he prefers the horse celebration over a thrown bat.
For the Cowboys, the dugout energy and success at the plate complement each other. Both returned to help them defeat Baylor.
“It’s a whole lot of fun,” Riggio said. “We had to take a step back and realize that we play baseball to have fun. There’s no reason to press; there’s no reason to stress. There’s no reason to go out of our comfort zone and go out of our box and try to do too much or even do too little."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.