Missouri State fans hardly had time to sit back down.
The fans’ time free of the plastic chairs on the first base side of O’Brate Stadium was the highlight of MSU’s 10-5 loss to Oklahoma State in an NCAA Regional.
In the span of about 90 seconds, the Bears had three hits and scored four runs. The sudden onslaught in the sixth inning made Oklahoma State pitcher Victor Mederos drop his gaze and search the ground or answers.
The rally was so quick OSU reliever Roman Phansalkar, who had been sitting dormant in the bullpen, started to get loose but was not ready by the time the damage had been done.
Two of the hits were home runs, jolting the MSU fans and dugout with energy. The Bears, Missouri Valley Champions, hit 99 home runs this season, including 20 in their conference tournament.
“I think we’ve been doing that all year long,” MSU junior Will Duff said. “So maybe not so much a surprise for us. You know, we have a dangerous offense. and we knew it was just a matter of time. Just a couple hits away from being right back in the game.”
OSU coach Josh Holliday said starting pitcher Victor Mederos had total control of the game up to that point. He had pitched five scoreless innings and forced a ground ball out on the first pitch of the sixth.
“Next thing you know, the game got fast and it had been completely under control,” Holliday said. “I think he caught his breath over there. When we rallied back and forth for runs I think the team picked him up because Victor’s incredible teammate, one of the best we have.
In the bottom of the inning, the Cowboys matched with four runs, permanently distancing themselves from the Bears.
OSU outfielder Jake Thompson stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and knocked a single to right. The throw from MSU right fielder Dakota Kotowski skipped away from catcher Drake Baldwin and yielded two more runs.
“I think our response after their four spot was probably the story because we turned around scored four of our own,” Holliday said. “That’s hard to come back from when you’re on the other side battling back into the game. You know, you’re right back in and the other team scores four on you, that’s a little bit of a bigger swing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.