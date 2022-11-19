The Oklahoma State football team had a chance to flip the script on its bad fortunes in Norman on Saturday evening at Oklahoma's Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys hadn't picked up a road win against the rival Sooners since 2014, when they nabbed a 38-35 triumph in overtime.
But before the Cowboys knew it, they were down by four touchdowns at the end of the first quarter, and the Sooners rode the hot start to a 28-13 win over OSU.
OU received the opening kickoff and wasted little time striking first. The Sooners went 75 yards in six plays and 77 seconds, reaching the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown rush from redshirt-junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
And that was the story for the initial 15 minutes, with OU making the most of Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders' two first-quarter interceptions by putting up a blistering 299 yards of offense.
The Cowboys defense anchored down in the second quarter, though, limiting the Sooners offense to 66 yards. But OSU couldn't capitalize on its defense settling in, with Sanders throwing another interception and the offense continuing to struggle en route to a 28-3 deficit at halftime.
And that's when the Cowboys started to get things going on offense – kind of.
It took until the waning moments of the third quarter, but OSU scored its first touchdown of the night when Sanders connected with Cowboy back Quinton Stewart for a 2-yard touchdown.
The Cowboys followed that with another drive that lived to see the red zone, but coach Mike Gundy elected to settle for a 25-yard field goal from senior kicker Tanner Brown.
They seemingly had life, trimming OU's lead to 28-13 with more than 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
And that was it.
The Cowboys had a chance to pull off a come-from-behind win, making another trip to the red zone with roughly six minutes remaining behind some heroics from Sanders. And then he threw his fourth interception, effectively halting any chances for a Cowboys comeback.
With Kansas State’s win over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys were eliminated from contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship. Bedlam was for bragging rights, and those reside in Norman until next fall.
OSU will now finish the regular season with a home matchup against West Virginia at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.
