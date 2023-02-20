Less than a week ago, Oklahoma State men’s basketball was figured to be one of the hottest teams in the country.
Prior to hosting No. 5 Kansas last Wednesday, the Cowboys had won five consecutive games, including four-straight in the Big 12 Conference. They had rid themselves of any notion that they were on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament with three weeks until Selection Sunday.
That was then, though. And now, after an 85-67 loss to West Virginia on Monday night in Morgantown, the Pokes returned to the very position they fought to get out of.
“Looking at the stats and watching the game, it’s pretty clear West Virginia’s physicality certainly wore on us over the course of the game,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton told the Cowboy Radio Network. “There’s still some games out there for us, and we’ve gotta figure out how to play a little bit better over the course of the game.”
For a second game in a row, the Cowboys (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) were dominated on the defensive end of the floor while. The 18-point loss comes roughly 48 hours after being handed a 100-75 beatdown by then-No. 22 TCU on the road.
Losing to the Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) is significantly different than losing to the Horned Frogs, though.
TCU returned star guard Mike Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, and got back big man Eddie Lampkin. Cowboys sixth-year coach Mike Boynton’s lone win in Fort Worth, Texas, came during his one year as an assistant at OSU in 2016-17. It was a matchup figured to be tough for the Pokes to win, and it was.
But the Cowboys were provided an opportunity to – and needed to – bounce back against WVU. The Mountaineers were projected to be one of the final four teams into the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, who had OSU slightly ahead as one of the last four teams to get a bye.
“We’ve gotta use all of it as motivation. We’re still trying to make it to the tournament,” said Cowboys senior guard Caleb Asberry, who scored a team-high 15 points. “We see everything that’s going on, and we know what we need to do to get our task done.”
The Cowboys’ defense continued its uncharacteristic dive. They allowed a stifling 65.5 points per game throughout their first 12 contests in Big 12 play. Over the past three games, they’ve allowed Kansas, TCU and now WVU to score an average of 90.6 points.
Things weren’t clicking on the offensive end, either. OSU went 20 of 52 (38.5 percent) from the field. But more than half of those misses came from beyond the arc, where the Cowboys were 2-for-19 (10.5 percent).
“A game where there is 47 fouls and 59 free throws between the two teams, I think the physicality wore on us a lot more than it wore on them,” Boynton said. “We certainly didn’t have the kind of imposing of our will on them, from a physical standpoint – even though we still fouled a lot – as they did in terms of forcing us to miss some shots and turn the ball over at a high rate.”
Neither end of the floor benefitted from senior forward Kalib Boone, who tallied a career-high 27 points against Kansas, and who fouled out midway through the second half. He played a meager four minutes before halftime after picking up two early fouls.
He was issued his final two on the same play: a loose-ball scrum that resulted in both a common foul and technical that sent him to the bench for the remainder of the contest. Junior guard Woody Newton also felt the ramifications of that play. Then on the bench, he was ejected after running out onto the court.
Undermanned down the stretch – including junior guard Bryce Thompson exiting with 90 seconds left due to an injury – the Cowboys never drew closer than 15 points. Every time they found a spark, the Mountaineers responded with an extinguisher.
“I thought our guys tried to respond a little bit,” Boynton said. “We competed a little bit better in the second half; we shot a better percentage. But you’ve gotta be able to do it from the start.”
The Cowboys have been figured to pave their way into the NCAA Tournament if they can reach the eight-win mark in Big 12 play. After once winning seven of eight games, they were on track to do that.
But on the heels of three consecutive losses, they’ll only have three more opportunities to do so, and the first presents itself with No. 14 Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“I feel like everyone is ready for this game, and (we’ve) been marking the calendar since we lost to them in a close one at their house,” Asberry said, referencing OSU’s 65-57 loss in Manhattan on Jan. 10. “Everybody wants this one back.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.
