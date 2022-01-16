John Smith and his Oklahoma State wrestlers are used to scrambling, but this time was a little different.
With a change in plans due to COVID protocol canceling the Cowboys’ trip to West Virginia, they instead hosted Columbia – considered the oldest college wrestling program in the country – on late notice in front of several hundred fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena for what was just the team’s second dual in nearly a month.
And perhaps due to the lack of time on the mat outside of the practice room, the Cowboys were a little inconsistent in a 35-6 victory over the Lions.
“I don’t think we wrestled great,” Smith said. “… There were some things I didn’t care for that we need to adjust.
“I don’t like the fact that we’ve wrestled just two matches in 20-something days. And that may be a little bit of it.”
Returning to the mat after missing the Little Rock dual the weekend before, Kaden Gfeller took some time to get his motor back running.
The redshirt senior at 149 pounds said he’d been battling illness and hadn’t even worried about weighing in for the past two weeks.
Once he got a feel for how his body was going to hold up being back on the mat, he kicked it into another gear. He rolled to a 17-2 technical fall to improve to 7-1 on the season.
“Going that long without making weight is never something you want to do,” Gfeller said. “… So it’s good to make weight and wrestle good because we’re about to start hitting some guys that I need to beat, that I know I can beat. So it’s good to get that train rolling today.”
His lopsided win came on the heels of an upset for the Cowboys.
At 141 pounds, freshman Carter Young – ranked No. 18 at the weight – lost to 19th-ranked Matt Kazimir by 6-1 decision.
Fortunately Oklahoma State had already received a pair of bonus points to open the dual with Trevor Mastrogiovanni – the sixth-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds – getting an 8-0 major decision against No. 20 Joe Manchio, and Daton Fix getting a 13-4 major decision at 133 pounds.
But even Fix wasn’t quite in the form that fans are used to with the two-time NCAA finalist.
While trying to work his way to a technical fall in the third frame, he gave up a rare takedown, forcing him to need more points to secure a bonus point – which he got with a late reversal.
“This wasn’t one of his better matches,” Smith said. “It’s hard to say that when the guy wins 13-4, but you’re saying maybe it wasn’t one of his better matches.”
Oklahoma State avoided another upset following Gfeller’s match with Wyatt Sheets, ranked No. 13 at 157 pounds, avoiding a loss to an unranked wrestler – though he was close to doing so.
Sheets gave up two takedowns in the first period before getting any offense of his own. He managed to work it back to a tie at the end of the first and didn’t give up any more offensive points the remainder of the match to get an 8-5 decision.
“He ended up kind of using his top skills to win it against an unseeded guy,” Smith said of Sheets.
Columbia picked its second – and final – victory at 165 pounds.
Fifth-ranked Travis Wittlake did not wrestle the weight for the Cowboys, being scratched at the last second for what Smith called a “minor injury.”
Instead, Jalin Harper squared off with No. 22-ranked Josh Ogunsanya and held his own, but could never complete an attack. Harper ultimately fell by 5-2 decision.
It was another nail-biter at 174 pounds for the Cowboys with No. 8-ranked Dustin Plott, who, like Gfeller, missed the Little Rock dual due to illness, needing a late takedown to get a 4-3 decision against an unranked freshman.
“What are we doing in that match? We have to get a takedown late in the third period and a ride out to win?” Smith said. “… Of course that was his first match back since the West Coast trip. I think we just need to really focus on making sure we continue to separate scores and get back to what I thought where we were in late December.”
Dakota Geer got the bonus points flowing again at 184 pounds.
Oklahoma State’s 10th-ranked wrestler rolled to a 17-3 major decision to improve to 8-1.
The Cowboys capped the dual in emphatic fashion.
Defending national champion A.J. Ferrari worked his opponent into a third-period pin at 197 pounds.
Ferrari dominated the match through, getting four takedowns and getting a four-point nearfall in the second period before setting himself up for the fall of Sam Wustefeld.
Luke Surber may have looked like he was at a disadvantage at heavyweight –weighing in 60 pounds lighter than Columbia’s Jalen Stephens, who tipped the scale right at 285 pounds – but Surber didn’t take it as such.
The 30th-ranked wrestler at the weight needed less than a minute against the heavier opponent, getting a pin 58 seconds into the match.
“I’m used to it now, I’ve wrestled a couple of guys that big,” Surber said. “I feel like my strength is pretty equal with those guys. I’m pretty strong in the weight room, so I really don’t think about it too much now. It’s just part of it.”
Oklahoma State will be back in Gallagher-Iba Arena for a second-straight weekend with just a single dual scheduled. The Cowboys are to host Lehigh at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the dual to be broadcast on ESPN+.
