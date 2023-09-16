Mike Gundy isn’t concerned about Oklahoma State’s rushing yards per game, which ranks 11th in the Big 12.
“Some people get a misconception about rushing being yardage per game,” Gundy said. “Defenses are more willing to let you throw a little bit than rush the ball effectively … and so getting around that 4 to 4.5 yard average per carry is going to be more important than saying we need to rush for 150 yards.”
With that said, the Pokes have gotten the production they want from a yards-per-carry standpoint (4.23), even though the team ranks eighth in the Big 12 in that category.
The first half numbers drag that total down as they average just 3 yards per carry, not including sacks which are inexplicably counted as negative rush yards in college football.
“Our luck’s going to run out eventually,” Gundy said. “We know we need to run the ball better, but we are putting things in place to make it happen and we’re practicing, working hard and we need to get it established earlier in the game. We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to overcome some of that.”
In the second halves, Ollie Gordon (7.25) , Jaden Nixon (8) and Elijah Collins (7.25) have averaged 7.46 yards per carry.
Gundy said there are two reasons for the sudden jump in efficiency.
“We’re making a few changes and blocking better, which helps a lot, and they’re fresh,” he said. “We don’t have a guy running in the fourth quarter that’s already up 15 carries.”
It’s not that Nixon, Collins or especially Gordon don’t have the ability to take on more of a workload, but running backs coach John Wozniak has been mindful of splitting carries while keeping an eye on who has the hot hand.
Then, the three are more likely to wear down a tired defense as they’ve all had their longest carries in the fourth quarters.
“If you’re the three running backs, and you say, ‘My body’s in really good condition, and I’m fresh because I’m not getting overused and taking a bunch of hits and when I am in the game, I’m running really hard and I’m playing well’, that’s a plus, also,” Gundy said. “So then the last piece of that is people will say, ‘OK, well how’s that going to help me in the NFL?’ The NFL is going to evaluate you on the plays you’re in the game.”
To his point, Roschon Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He had 392 total carries in his four years at Texas while his former teammate, No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson, had 453 carries in just his last two years.
But Nixon said the NFL isn’t even on his radar. He just wants to be the best college running back he can be, and having a committee approach helps with that.
“I feel like Ollie has a power side to him. Elijah brings a little bit more speed. I feel like I bring an elusive side to it,” Nixon said. “So we all just have our (differences), but at the same time, we all work together and just kind of counterbalance each other.”
Beyond what they can do on the ground, Nixon is excited about the coach’s optimizing their receiving abilities as he and Gordon are the team’s fourth- and fifth-highest receivers, respectively.
“It opens up a lot for us to do because now you have to account for the running back coming out of the backfield and running a pass play,” Nixon said. “That can open somebody else up in another position. You really have to be on your toes.”
The Cowboys host South Alabama Saturday, and Gundy and Nixon said the Jaguars will be their toughest challenge thus far. Their luck may run out if the run game doesn’t start as well as it has finished the past two games.
“I’m not going to lie, it is a little bit difficult to get a rhythm sometimes, but it’s just remembering it’s all football and having confidence in your preparation because we go out here and work hard every single day,” Nixon said. “It’s all going to work out in the end.”
