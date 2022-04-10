Marcus Brown bolted from third base and crossed home plate before tossing his batting helmet into the grass.
While his discarded headgear landed beside the vacant pitcher’s mound, Brown relished a moment of victory with his teammates. Brown, a sophomore shortstop on the Oklahoma State baseball team, scored on Trevin Michael’s wild pitch to secure an 8-7 walk-off win against Oklahoma shortly after midnight Sunday at O’Brate Stadium.
The Cowboys (18-11 overall, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) rallied from a 7-3 deficit to bounce back from their series-opening loss to the Sooners, and Brown put the icing on the comeback. When he arrived at the postgame press conference, his gray headband held back his drenched hair, a result of his teammates pouring water on him. The Cowboys’ celebration was a group effort, he said.
It reflected the way they won.
“This wasn’t won by any one player,” Brown said. “This is a program win, and it showed the heart of our team, for sure.”
Heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, OSU and OU were tied at 7. To catch the Sooners, OSU third baseman Nolan McLean launched a solo home run over the batter's eye (center field) in the seventh, and the Cowboys added three runs in the eighth, including Roc Riggio’s two-RBI homer above OU’s bullpen. Riggio, OSU’s freshman second baseman, had a game-high five RBIs, including two home runs.
The Cowboys activated their power hitting to chip away at OU’s lead, but they didn’t need an out-of-the-park finale. Instead, they relied on steady progress.
In the bottom of the ninth, Brown led off with a single to right-center field. After starting to take off toward second base, he shuffled backward, content with remaining on first.
His patience rewarded him.
Hueston Morrill, whose contributions this season have been limited because of injury, played a brief but critical role in the win. He stepped in and laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed Brown to reach second. Then Brown advanced to third on Jaxson Crull’s single.
Sophomore center fielder Caeden Trenkle stepped up to bat with a chance to plate the winning run. He took an emphatic swing and missed. Then Michael, OU’s seventh pitcher of the night, delivered another pitch, and Brown could tell his opportunity to run home had arrived.
“He had a tight slider, and you knew that the ball in the dirt was in play,” Brown said. “As soon as you saw the release point on that ball, you knew it was going to hit the ground … It was one of those plays that, it’s a little funky, but it was good to cross that plate and win that game.”
The Cowboys had swiped the momentum from the Sooners (22-9, 6-2), who had all of it in the top of the seventh. OSU needed four pitchers to navigate a tricky seventh inning riddled with defensive errors, and OU added four runs to establish its 7-3 lead.
But the Cowboys embraced the chance to play spoiler, locking in on defense to set the stage for the walk-off victory. Along with adding his seventh-inning home run, McLean moved from third base to the mound in the top of the ninth and earned his first win of the season, guiding OSU through a 1-2-3 inning.
Although he struck out four times, he didn’t let that stop him from making major contributions as a batter and a pitcher.
“One long home run makes you feel good for about 10 minutes,” coach Josh Holliday said. “But then the frustration – I thought the fact that he struck out to end the eighth cleared his mind. He pitched a beautiful ninth inning that allowed us to win. It was a real sign of his maturity.”
Next, the Cowboys and Sooners compete in the rubber match at 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s a quick turnaround from a game that started at 8 p.m. Saturday and ended after midnight, but Holliday and his team made sure to recognize the significance of their comeback win before moving on to the next matchup.
“Tonight’s a growth moment,” Holliday said. “Team moment, growth opportunity. Really, really, really proud of them, and I’m not afraid to say that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.