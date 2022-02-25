Mitchell Solomon sat in a courtside chair at Gallagher-Iba Arena and wore a serious expression as he stared at the camera.
“The job isn’t complete,” said Solomon, a former Cowboy forward from Bixby.
Throughout the Bedlam basketball hype video, Solomon’s steady voice provides narration over highlights from various eras. One of those clips shows Solomon’s most well-known play, when he dove on the court to grab a loose ball ahead of now-NBA point guard Trae Young during OSU’s 83-81 home victory in 2018.
“This one is just different,” Solomon continued. “The hustle, the energy, the passion. This one just means more, so Saturday, we play like that.”
The current Cowboys, particularly those from Oklahoma, understand Solomon’s message of competing with extra fire against OU. In the first installment of Bedlam this season, Tulsan twins Kalib and Keylan Boone combined for 22 points and nine rebounds. Kalib Boone and Rondel Walker, a sophomore guard who graduated from Putnam City West, have described OU as “little brother,” dishing back a jab Sooner fans have frequently used in the context of football.
This weekend, the Cowboy basketball team has the opportunity to solidify its status above the Sooners – or, in Solomon’s words, to make sure the job is “complete.” OSU faces OU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman, and a victory would give the Cowboys a sweep of OU for the second season in a row.
As the season winds down, every game has high stakes for the Sooners, who are striving to prove themselves worthy of NCAA Tournament selection. Boynton said he doesn’t know whether OU’s potential appearance in the tournament would have any bearing on his program in terms of competing with the Sooners for in-state recruits, but the postseason-banned Cowboys (13-14 overall, 6-9 Big 12 Conference) aren’t trying to play spoiler.
They just want to win.
“I don’t lose sleep thinking about them,” Boynton said. “But when I think about them, I think about beating them every single time.”
It happened Feb. 5, when OSU rolled past OU, 64-55, in front of a lively crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys racked up eight blocks while the Sooners (14-14, 4-11) had only one. Avery Anderson III, Keylan Boone and Tyreek Smith each swatted two shots.
“The theory is, our length and athleticism should bother (OU) or could bother them,” Boynton said. “And we think it had an effect on the last game, especially around the rim. When you’re bigger, you don’t necessarily need to try to gain an advantage in the athleticism area, and so you can get your blocked shots really from the weak side defender, moreso than not.
“Hopefully, that’s something we can carry over from the last game and continue to work on as we move forward. For them, if they’re gonna block shots, they have to beat us to the jump.”
Although the Cowboys held the clear defensive advantage, Boynton mentioned senior post Tanner Groves as someone who can hold his own defensively. Groves also led the Sooners’ offense, scoring 23 points to go with nine rebounds, in the previous edition of Bedlam.
Senior guard Elijah Harkless followed with 15 points, but the Sooners have had to adjust their lineup because of his undisclosed season-ending injury. Jacob Groves, Tanner’s brother, has started in Harkless’ place.
The Cowboys have tinkered with personnel changes for different reasons. If Boynton is impressed with someone’s commitment to work, then that person is rewarded. Opportunities for new faces such as Woody Newton mean other Cowboys have less time in the lineup – Keylan Boone hasn’t appeared in the past two games – but it’s all part of Boynton’s process.
“There’s been times like that for all of them,” Boynton said. “There’s been a couple games where Kalib didn’t have opportunities. There were some games early where Tyreek wasn’t playing as much as maybe people thought he should, considering what he was doing. There was also times when Woody wasn’t playing, and so now, his opportunity is here, and he’s been prepared and has continued to work. In my mind, everything starts in that practice gym.”
It’s the same approach Boynton had in his first season as coach, when he applauded hustle plays like Solomon’s in the Bedlam matchup.
Now, in his fifth year of leading the Cowboys against the Sooners, Boynton encourages his team to make the most of the rivalry, but he probably won’t join Kalib Boone and Walker in the name-calling.
“Both sides call each other ‘little brother,’” Boynton said. “We don’t have to be family. Why do we need to be family?”
He laughed.
“I hear it on both sides. I don’t get it on either side.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.