The ball rolled and tipped out of the hoop as potential rebounders congregated near the basket.
Isaac Likekele’s shot hadn’t fallen. Kalib Boone’s second-chance attempt didn’t work. Likekele, a senior guard on the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, tried one more time, securing the basketball in the tussle of gray and orange uniforms before finally making a layup. The Cowboys were overcoming their struggles to chip away at West Virginia’s sizable second-half lead.
In the final few minutes, OSU fell into disarray again.
The Mountaineers squashed the Cowboys, 70-60, on Tuesday night in WVU Coliseum.
OSU (8-6 overall, 1-2 Big 12 Conference) opened its grueling three-game road stretch this week with a loss, unable to carry momentum from a weekend upset of Texas into Morgantown.
With 11:32 left, WVU led by 16 points. An OSU victory looked nearly impossible, yet the Cowboys were clawing out of their deficit with a 9-0 run. Likekele’s third-chance layup chopped the Mountaineers’ lead to 53-46 with 8:01 left, but the Cowboys followed the pattern that hurt them against Kansas: losing grip of the game after an energy-boosting run.
WVU forward Jalen Bridges extinguished OSU’s late momentum. He scored the first eight points of a 10-0 run and increased the Mountaineers’ lead to 62-47 with 5:36 remaining. Bridges tied his career high of 22 points and contributed 10 from the stripe, flawlessly hitting every free-throw attempt.
Bridges hurt the Cowboys.
The Cowboys also hurt themselves, as junior guard Avery Anderson III stated on the postgame radio broadcast.
“I say we shot ourselves in the foot,” Anderson said. “We had 17 turnovers. That’s just not acceptable, and I had five of them, so I take my responsibility in that. That’s not giving us a chance to score the ball, so I say if we just take care of the ball and just don’t foul on the defensive end, we would have been good.”
Late in the second half, OSU turned the ball over four times in a three-minute span. After Likekele’s layup, the Cowboys spent more than six minutes in a field-goal drought. WVU (13-2, 2-1) had built a 17-point lead when sophomore guard Bryce Thompson hit a 3-pointer to wake OSU from its hibernation.
By that point, all he could do was reduce the damage. With one minute and 32 seconds left, the Cowboys couldn’t overcome the Mountaineers, who relied on four double-digit scorers to control the game.
For OSU, senior guard Bryce Williams had a team-high 12 points, and Likekele added 11. But as the West Virginia crowd’s chorus of boos relentlessly rained on the court, OSU’s shots weren’t doing the same.
The Mountaineers directed their heckling toward Anderson, who rocked WVU with a career-high 31 points as a sophomore. This time, Anderson managed nine points while the booing echoed in his ears, and his team’s recent offensive issues continued. OSU went only 5 for 19 from 3-point range and made 9 of 15 free-throw attempts.
By contrast, the free-throw line gave WVU a major advantage. The Mountaineers missed only one shot at the stripe, going 21 for 22.
On the night OSU fell to WVU, the chaos of Big 12 basketball intensified. Texas Tech upset Baylor, spoiling the Bears’ undefeated record – and the Cowboys have to face the Red Raiders next. OSU takes on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday in Lubbock, Texas.
“We can’t dwell on this game,” Anderson said on the radio. “We’ve got to move forward, get to scout and just play the next game.”
