For 29 minutes and 44 seconds, Oklahoma State men’s basketball looked the part of a team that was only 72 hours removed from missing out on an NCAA Tournament berth.
That’s how long the top-seeded Cowboys trailed Youngstown State in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament on Wednesday night.
And then the Cowboys rallied, riding five double-digit scorers, three double-doubles and another defensive clinic to a 69-64 win over the Penguins at the Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
“The emotions of getting where we are, both physical and psychologically, wasn’t easy. Obviously, we thought that we had done enough to be playing in the (NCAA Tournament), and it didn’t work out that way,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton told the Cowboy Radio Network. “I’m really proud of our guys for showing the grit, tenacity and toughness to guard well enough and make some timely baskets to come out of here with a win.”
Quion Williams, a true freshman guard, helped the Cowboys (19-15) prolong their season with the best performance of his still-young career. He made use of his 28 minutes of action, coming off of the bench to notch a double-double with 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
But of his four makes on 11 attempts, an and-one with slightly less than seven minutes left in the second half proved pivotal. It gave the Cowboys their first lead since the 17-minute mark of the first half, and the advantage never faltered through the remainder of the contest.
“He actually played pretty well against Baylor right before he had to leave us for a family emergency,” Boynton said of Williams. “To see him kind of bounce back here ... and to see him find a way to have success again here today was very, very gratifying.”
Williams was one of three Cowboys to notch a double-double, marking the first time the program has had that happen since 2009. The others, forwards Tyreek Smith (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Moussa Cisse (10 and 13), were crucial toward the Pokes’ season living to see another day, and that became evident early on.
Cisse, who was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, and Smith were figured to play an important part of OSU’s game plan heading into the program’s first-ever matchup with the Penguins (24-10). With Cisse at 7-foot-1, and Smith at 6-foot-9, they both stood taller than anybody on Youngstown’s roster.
But Cisse picked up two fouls within the first three minutes, forcing him to the bench and limiting his minutes until halftime. The Cowboys started slow on offense, too, shooting 31.7 percent in the first half and not making their first triple until 18 minutes in. The Penguins took advantage of that, following playmaking guard Dwayne Cohill to a 37-33 lead at the break.
“They were really comfortable in the first half, and their two best players got really, really in a groove. And I was kind of concerned about whether we were gonna slow them down,” Boynton said.
Then a switch flipped, and the Cowboys ended up holding the Penguins to one of their worst offensive performance of the season.
Youngstown entered the contest scoring 82.5 points per game, a top-10 mark in the country, and it hadn’t shot worse than 37.9 percent all season. But the Penguins finished with their second-lowest output on a clip of 35.5 percent (22 of 62).
That was emblematic of what the Cowboys were able to do following the intermission. In addition to tallying four blocks, Cisse started to take over on both ends of the floor. He had 2 points at halftime, scoring 8 in the second half. and Smith continued to be dominant, too.
Those two – along with Bryce Thompson (11 points) and Caleb Asberry (11) – kept the Pokes afloat until Williams’ go-ahead bucket. and then the Cowboys capitalized on their chances at the free-throw line, eventually ending up 13 of 15 from the stripe.
“I think everybody’s motivated because we felt like we should’ve made the tournament – March Madness,” Smith said. “We just feel like we could win this whole (NIT) to show them that we deserved to be there.”
“Our defense showed up in the second half,” Boynton said.
Now, after surviving what would’ve been a stinker of a first-round loss in the NIT, the Cowboys will host Eastern Washington (23-10) on Sunday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. A time for tipoff is expected to be released Thursday morning.
A longer plan ride home than usual gives Boynton and Co. extra time to prepare for what they’ll see at the end of the week. He knows the Cowboys have to flush everything that happened on their latest road trip.
The important thing – at least for now – is that they’re still standing. and they’ll take that.
“We’re just gonna survive and advance,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.