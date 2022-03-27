Pitching and defense – with timely hits – were the ingredients for the Oklahoma State baseball team's first two wins in its three-game series against Kansas.
The same recipe, sprinkled with a heavy dose of timely hitting, carried the Cowboys to a 7-2 win over the Jayhawks on Sunday afternoon. Starting pitcher Bryce Osmond (1-1) earned his first win of the season in the sweep of the series by the No. 4 Cowboys, who ran their winning streak to 11 games.
A crowd of 5,691 showed up on a sunny afternoon to see the Pokes (18-6 overall, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) wearing their bright orange jerseys for the first time this season while playing at O’Brate Stadium.
For the third consecutive game, Kansas scored first when Jack Hammond singled in the fourth inning, went to second on a wild pitch and then scored when Caleb Upshaw doubled to the gap in left-center field.
The Pokes answered in the bottom of the frame against Kansas ace Ryan Vanderhei (3-1 and 3.86 era) when David Mendham led off with an opposite field home run into the Cowboys' bullpen in left field. Nolan McLean was hit by a pitch that banged off his helmet. Caeden Trenkle laid down a sacrifice bunt near the third baseline, and McLean advanced to third base, which was unoccupied. Chase Adkison drove in McLean with a sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Cowboys a 2-1 lead.
“I went back out there with a one-run lead, and it felt much better than us being tied or being behind," Osmond said. "It is kind of like a kick in the ass. It might just be a mental thing, but it helps to pitch with a lead."
He recorded two of his seven strikeouts in the fifth inning while holding Kansas scoreless in the inning.
The Pokes added another run in the fifth when Hueston Morrill led off with a single up the middle. He advanced to second on a hit and run when Zach Ehrhard grounded out to third base. Jake Thompson drove in Morrill with a double just off the glove of the Jayhawk left fielder.
Kansas scored in the sixth when Maui Ahuna doubled to right field and was singled home by Jake English. Bayden Root came on in relief and recorded a strikeout and induced a double play when Morrill ,while playing a shift behind second, fielded a ground ball up the middle, touched second and threw to first.
Oklahoma State responded in the bottom of the sixth when Trenkle led off with a walk. Adkison singled to right field and Jaxson Crull singled to center field, driving in Trenkle. Roc Riggio was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Adkison scored on a passed ball; then Ehrhard hit a soft line drive to right field, driving in Crull and Riggio and giving the Cowboys a 7-2 lead.
“We definitely needed a boost right then," Ehrhard said. "We have been playing tight games with them on Friday and Saturday, so it was good to separate ourselves and give us a little breathing room. It was really big in the game."
“Heck yeah, way better than a one-run lead,” coach Josh Holliday said when asked if the five-run lead provided him any relief. “That changes how you have to use your pitching. Trevor (Martin) has had a lot of opportunities to save games; it was really nice to not have to run him out there on back-to-back days.”
Martin faced six batters in Saturday night’s win, earning his seventh save of the season.
Nolan McLean moved from third to the pitcher’s mound in the eighth inning and struck out the side. In the ninth, McLean had two more strikeouts and a groundout to close out the game, preserving the win for Osmond.
“I am really excited to get my first win of the season," Osmond said. "I wish I had got it earlier in the year, but there is no better time than now."
“I thought it was one of the better games we played all year, just from the way the team competed and played each pitch across the board really well,” Holliday said. “The quality of bats up and down the lineup were very good today. It was a very good effort by our team.”
Next for the Cowboys is a nonconference Bedlam game against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tulsa at ONEOK Field.
Oklahoma State 7, Kansas 2
Kansas 000 101 000 2 9 0
Okla. State 000 214 00- 7 11 0
Vanderhei, Brady(6), Dougan(6), Andrews(7) and English.
Osmond, Root(6), McLean(8) and Adkison.
W- Osmond (1-1) L- Vanderhei (3-2).
2B: Kansas – Ditzenberger, Lichty, Ahuna, Upshaw
HR: OSU-Mendham
