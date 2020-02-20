Kasey Dunn is jumping straight into the deep end in his first offseason running the Oklahoma State offense.
OSU's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach is going after the top wide receiver in the upcoming recruiting class, per the recruit himself.
Emeka Egbuka, a five-star who is ranked No. 7 overall by the 247Sports composite ranking, announced via his Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cowboys. A two-way player in high school, he is also considered the No. 1 athlete in the 2021 class.
Egbuka already holds offers from all of the country’s top programs – such as Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. A native of Steilacoom, Washington, he also has offers from essentially every Pac-12 program.
He had already trimmed his list to a top 10 back in October of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Southern California and Washington.
The current high school junior measures in at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, according to 247Sports. He was clocked with a 40 time of 4.42 at the National Combine in San Antonio, Texas, in January 2019, with a vertical of 35.10 at the Opening Regional in May 2019.
He has also been a return specialist for his high school football team, returning three punts for a touchdown in 2019 – when his team was the Washington 2A state runner-up – and two returns for scores in 2018. He finished with over 2,200 all-purpose yards with 35 touchdowns – and eight interceptions on defense – while leading his high school to its first ever spot in the state title game this year.
He was named the Gatorade Washington State Player of the Year, and the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.
Egbuka is a two-sport athlete, who also plays baseball.
