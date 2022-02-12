Bryce Williams provided a couple of crafty assists to elevate the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s second-half offense.
First, he passed the ball behind his back to junior forward Kalib Boone, who stuffed it through the hoop. Next, Williams sent a long-distance lob to redshirt sophomore forward Tyreek Smith, who skied to the rim for an alley-oop dunk in his first career start. The Cowboys’ offense was rolling against West Virginia, and after sharing the ball with his teammates, super-senior guard Williams decided to attempt a shot himself.
Williams made one layup, then another. The Cowboys vanquished the Mountaineers, 81-58, on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and Williams boosted his team in multiple ways after a close first half.
Williams, who is working his way back into the lineup after an ankle injury, added a game-high four assists to go with nine points and four rebounds. Junior guard Avery Anderson III and sophomore center Moussa Cisse also powered OSU past WVU, each recording a game-high 18 points while Cisse compiled 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
#OKState coach Mike Boynton’s opening statement. On trying to create consistency for this team: “Let’s figure out a way to bounce back from winning.” pic.twitter.com/Lokgf5ekCF— Hallie Hart (@halliehart) February 12, 2022
In the postgame press conference, Cisse smiled and shook his head incredulously as he stared at the stat sheet. Williams logged a plus/minus – a metric that gauges a player’s impact on a game – of +27, something Cisse said he hadn’t seen before.
“He knows what he’s doing and what the team needs, really,” Cisse said. “...I’m surprised, but I’m not surprised.”
Williams and his teammates found their offensive flow at the right time.
With 16:44 left, OSU held a 40-32 lead against WVU, but that wasn’t enough for comfort. The Cowboys (12-12 overall, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) had to figure out the formula for controlling the second half, something that hadn’t come easily throughout the season.
Everything fell into place Saturday with a 12-0 second-half run.
After sophomore guard Bryce Thompson hit two free throws, the Cowboys picked up the pace, starting with Williams’ behind-the-back toss to Boone. Their passing game was fluid, and they competed as a unit, merging their individual talents to reveal this team’s full potential.
Williams' second straight layup extended OSU’s lead to 52-32, and the Cowboys locked in on defense to keep the Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) from scoring for four minutes and seven seconds.
“It all started on defense,” Smith said. “I feel like when everything’s clicking and everybody on the same page, we’re one of the best defenses in the country, and the defense translates to offense.
“...We need more runs like that.”
OSU coach Mike Boynton referred to Smith as someone who could possibly be the Cowboys’ season MVP. Smith, who said he didn’t know he had earned his starting opportunity until about 20 minutes before the game, had only six points, but he made every shot he took and registered a plus/minus of +17.
With contributions throughout the lineup, the Cowboys increased their second-half lead.
West Virginia had a brief answer to the 12-0 run with five consecutive points from Seth Wilson, but Cisse quelled the rally with his next dunk. In the final seconds, junior forward Bernard Kouma and walk-ons Weston Church and Carson Sager checked in after the Cowboys had secured their 25-point advantage.
Anderson laid the foundation for the Cowboys’ victory in the first half, scoring 12 points while going 4 for 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line before halftime. Despite his quick start, the Mountaineers stuck around, leading 29-28 with 4:50 until halftime. Then Kalib Boone's jumper put OSU in front with 4:07 left in the first half, and WVU never led again.
Next, the Cowboys face Kansas at 8 p.m. Monday in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Boynton said after the West Virginia game, he encouraged his team to find a way to “bounce back from winning” to build consistency toward the end of a trying season.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Boynton said. “It’s well-documented the struggles we’ve had, the circumstances that we’ve played under all year, but they’ve continually showed great character in difficult moments. It’s why you get into coaching, is to try to teach difficult lessons. You don’t like to teach them through losing basketball games, for sure.
“But a season like this, you certainly have to grab onto whatever little successes you have, and today was an example of what’s possible with this group.”
