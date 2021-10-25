While Oklahoma State fans may still be feeling the lingering effects of the first loss of the season for the Cowboys on Saturday in Ames, Iowa, the players and staff don’t have that luxury.
It was already a quick turnaround for the program to start preparing for Kansas, with the team doing as they always do win or lose – meeting Sunday for some optional weight-lifting, a light walk-through and briefly looking at the film against Iowa State.
But Mike Gundy said his players did feel the sting in the locker room after the game.
“I know it’s going to be that way, because I understand our culture and they understand our culture. And I told them after the game, that if it wasn’t that way, then I wouldn’t be concerned based on what they put a lot in every week,” Gundy said Monday. “Fifty percent of teams playing college football every Saturday night aren’t happy because they lost. So I appreciate the way they feel. And I don’t try to take that away from them. I only ask them when we come back on Sunday to put it aside and move forward.
“That’s what we do in life in all the different things that happened to us that we aren’t in favor of. So sure, they hurt. They just played a hard-fought game and we came up a few inches short of a conversion and maybe a chance to tie and keep playing and it didn’t happen that way. So I’m pleased that they feel that way.”
In a game that came down to a matter of inches – whether it be two missed field goals or the last offensive play in which Brennan Presley just missed extending the drive with a first down – the devil is in the details when looking back throughout the game.
According to Gundy, it was a perfect storm with some miscues on both sides of the ball that ultimately decided Saturday’s outcome.
“You always have missed assignments, as you know. There’s a lot of mistakes in a football game. We just had more in this one than we had in the previous six,” Gundy said. “So, could that have tipped it the other way? Maybe. But I have to address it.”
While some fans may point to certain plays, moments or individual players, the Cowboy head coach is looking inward to his coaching circle in regards to Saturday’s outcome.
“When we have missed assignments, the guys coaching are responsible for them,” Gundy said. “So Saturday is a test on how well they were teaching during the week. So, if your guys don’t play well and have a bunch of missed assignments, you failed them. It’s never on the players, it’s on the coaches. So it’s both. It’s not just them.”
But Oklahoma State doesn’t believe it needs to try to reinvent the wheel after its first loss of the season.
Yes, it was a defeat, but it was by a field goal on the road to a team that was favored to win by a touchdown and had lost its two games this year by a combined 12 points.
“… We know that we’re a good football team, and we’re inches away from continuing the drive and having a chance to win it or push it into overtime at least,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after the game.
The Cowboys now turn their attention to the Big 12 Conference’s perennial cellar dweller – Kansas.
But the Jayhawks are coming off a bit of a surprise, holding Big 12 defending champion Oklahoma scoreless in the first half before ultimately succumbing to the Sooners, 35-23.
The outcome shocked many, especially considering OU was favored to win by 38 points by Vegas odds makers.
Now, Oklahoma State must try to avoid a similar surprise in Boone Pickens Stadium.
“We’re not far enough along to overlook anybody, I mean you watch us play,” Gundy said. “I expect this to be a fourth-quarter game. When you have an offense capable to score 45 or 50 points, then there are times that you can say, ‘Well, maybe we’ll overlook somebody.’ But we’re not in a position right now, based on a variety of things, to overlook anybody, because we don’t score as many points as we have the years past, and for whatever reason, so that shouldn’t be an issue.”
