One way to bounce back from a disappointing road loss is to knock off a highly-ranked team at home just three days later.
That’s how the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team ended its week. The Cowboys lost their second one-possession game to TCU this season Wednesday, but rebounded with a big win Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
It took extra time to do so. In the end, the Cowboys won 75-67, upsetting No. 6 Texas in double overtime. It was the Cowboys’ first 2OT victory since Dec. 28, 2011, when they beat SMU.
“Counter to Wednesday night, we played with an unbelievable amount of urgency,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “Even though it wasn’t pretty most of the night, we had a determination about us that we were going to do everything we could to put ourselves in position to win. That’s all we ask.
“That’s why I was so disappointed the other day, because we didn’t play with that fire and with that grit to start the game. … So, I was proud of the response the guys had a from a competitive standpoint. We defended at a high level for most of the night, and that was a Oklahoma State throwback win that one maybe Coach (Eddie) Sutton and Coach (Henry) Iba would be proud of.”
OSU star freshman Cade Cunningham didn’t have the best shooting night – making just 5 of 22 field goals – but arguably his biggest came with 1 minute and 39 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
Just 13 seconds after Texas (11-5 overall, 5-4 Big 12) cut the OSU lead to two points, Cunningham sank a step-back 3-pointer over Texas senior Matt Coleman. It was the final field goal of the game.
Cunningham, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, also hit a 3 with 53 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 59. It was the only bucket in the final 2 minutes of the game and followed a 3 from Texas’ Courtney Ramey.
“For the most part, he took the right shots,” Boynton said of Cunningham. “He played in attack mode. … I was glad he stuck with that aggressive mentality throughout of the game. Obviously, stepped up late and made some big shots and free throws for us.”
Cunningham nearly won the game at the end of regulation and the first overtime. In regulation, he missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds. OSU opted to not call a timeout in the final minute and instead let the game play out.
At the end of the first overtime, OSU graduate transfer Bryce Williams blocked a shot by Ramey, but seconds later, Cunningham turned the ball over after an OSU timeout. On the ensuing inbound pass – with 4 seconds on the clock – Cunningham stole the pass and threw up a shot, but it missed, sending the game to a second overtime.
“I know a lot will be focused on the things he didn’t do well today,” Boynton said, “but you talk about a big play with four seconds to go – getting a steal. He missed the layup, but that really, in many ways, kept us out of being in a position that they would get a great shot. He made some big plays.”
OSU (12-5, 5-5) hit three free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. The Cowboys also defended well and kept Texas from making a field goal during either overtime period. Texas made only eight free throws in the extra 10 minutes.
The Cowboys held Texas to no field goals despite battling foul trouble late in the contest. Cunningham picked up his fourth foul with 4:29 left in regulation before sophomores Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson III picked up their fourth fouls, respectively, in the first overtime. None of them fouled out.
Boone led the Cowboys offensively on a career night for the Tulsa product. He recorded career highs in points (22), rebounds (15) and blocks (5) in the victory. It was his first 20-and-10 game of his career.
“I get frustrated with him as much as anybody,” Boynton said of Boone. “He knows I love him like my own child. I just see so much in him. I’ve talked about what I think his potential is numerous times. For him, he’s just got to figure out how to do it every day, and that’s the hard part, and it’s what makes really good players really good.”
Boone’s big game came on a day OSU was without starting freshman forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who sat out with an injury. Boynton said he isn’t sure of the extent of Moncrieffe’s injury.
“He kind of jammed his foot Friday in practice,” Boynton said. “I thought he was going to be able to go. We tried to get him going in shootaround today, and then warmed up and didn’t feel like he could go out there and give us everything he has. … We’ll get another evaluation (Sunday). We’ve got a quick turnaround, so I don’t know his status for Monday.”
Anderson earned his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also sank 8 of 9 foul shots.
The Cowboys have a short time to enjoy the victory. They play at 8 p.m. Monday at Kansas, who lost at West Virginia on Saturday.
