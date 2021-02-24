Alix Garcia was the first player to do a couple of significant things in the newly-opened O’Brate Stadium.
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State senior, who returned to Stillwater after his original senior year was cut short last spring, plated the first run and blasted the first home run in the new ballpark.
Garcia helped spark the Cowboys to a 7-2 victory over Little Rock in the grand opening of their new $65 million stadium that was set to open last March before COVID-19 shut down sports across the country.
“I’m very glad it was a victory,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “I think it was so important to not only open the stadium, but establish a presence. To win the first game here meant a lot. It was important. I won’t shy away from how meaningful that is. Secondly, I was pleased with how we played. … Tremendous crowd. Just a lot of firsts. A day that I’ll never forget.”
The Cowboys agreed on how important it was to win the first home game of the season, especially considering the circumstances around the opening of the stadium.
“Man, it was awesome,” OSU senior Cade Cabbiness said. “It was so cool. … Today, I woke up with a whole different kind of jitters. It was crazy and it was awesome for it to finally happen.”
Many firsts happened Wednesday, with the first hit coming from Little Rock in the second inning. In the next half inning, the Cowboys broke the scoreless game open after Garcia earned a one-out walk.
It was followed by a double from Cabbiness and an RBI single from sophomore Hueston Morrill to send Garcia across the plate for the first run inside the new ballpark.
“It was a little extra special for me, because I actually got a hit today,” Cabbiness said of recording the team’s first hit. “That was nice. I had a rough start to the week, but it was good. I felt comfortable rolling out there.”
The Cowboys poured on the runs in the half inning. Junior Matt Golda followed Morrill by reaching first on a bunt and throwing error. Freshman Caeden Trenkle hit an RBI to score another run before junior Jake Thompson and freshman Nolan McLean each hit RBI singles to give the Cowboys a 5-0 lead.
“It took us a minute to get settled in, but once you get in there and get going, things started clicking,” Cabbiness said. “… I think it was a matter of getting out there and getting going.”
OSU added a pair of runs after the 5-0 start while giving up two runs. Neither team scored in the final three innings, but that early lead boosted the Cowboys to the victory.
“It always helps when you get the first run, but when you can get five, I think it kind of puts the other team on their heels,” Holliday said. “They have to be pretty courageous to fight back from a five-run deficit, and it wasn’t a particularly offensive day with the wind blowing in out of the north.”
The first home run came in the fifth inning. Garcia came to the plate and hit a one-out solo, opposite field home run that landed in the opposing bullpen in right field.
It was a moment he won’t forget, even if he doesn’t entirely remember running the bases.
“It was a pretty cool feeling,” Garcia said. “I definitely didn’t think it was going to be me. We have a pretty stacked lineup. It was kind of tough – I blacked out a little bit running around the bases. I was not expecting to do it. It was a big surprise.”
Little Rock’s Canyon McWilliams answered Garcia’s solo shot with his own in the sixth inning. Garcia admitted he was happy the visitors didn’t record the first round-tripper in O’Brate Stadium.
“I didn’t really think about it, but if he would have hit that before mine, I think I would have been pretty upset about it,” Garcia said. “I would have been pretty angry. You don’t want to let another team roll in here and take the thunder from the home team. All in all, I would have been pretty upset if he had hit his first.”
Holliday was happy for two of his super seniors for recording some of the firsts in the new ballpark.
“I’m excited that Cade got the first hit and Alix got the first home run,” Holliday said. “Those are two kids that are back in their fifth year that made the decision to return to Oklahoma State for a lot of good reasons, but I think playing in this ballpark was one of the overriding factors as to why they came back. To see those guys register some firsts today is pretty fitting I think for all of the things that we’ve been through.”
The Cowboys used five pitchers who combined to allow just four hits in the win. Freshman Justin Campbell started and threw four innings, giving up two hits and one run. Sophomore Wyatt Cheney allowed the other run in his two innings of work.
Sophomore John Kelly, freshman Colton Bowman and sophomore Brett Standlee combined to throw the final three innings. They struck out five while allowing no hits.
OSU will continue its homestand by hosting Illinois State this weekend. The first game is set for a 4 p.m. start Friday with the rest of the series scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
