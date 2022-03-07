After coaching the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team for more than a decade, Jim Littell will not lead the Cowgirls beyond the end of this season.
The athletic department announced the news in a press release Monday afternoon. Littell and the athletic department have agreed Littell will no longer coach the Cowgirls after the culmination of the 2021-22 season, which means he will likely retain his position through the Big 12 Tournament set to start Thursday.
Littell received Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021, but this season has been challenging for the Cowgirls. They enter the postseason with an 8-19 overall record and a 3-15 record in conference play.
“I want to thank Coach Littell for everything he has done for our program over the past 17 years, first as associate head coach and these past 11 seasons as our head coach,” athletic director Chad Weiberg said in the press release. “We are greatly appreciative of the leadership and direction he has provided over the years, including shepherding our program through the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
“However, after my discussions with Coach over the past two days, he and I have mutually agreed that it is time for a new direction.”
Littell became the Cowgirls’ associate head coach in 2005 and led the team through tragedy. He took over the program after head coach Kurt Budke, his longtime friend and colleague, died in an airplane crash in 2011.
As head coach, Littell has compiled an overall record of 203-139. The Cowgirls earned Littell’s 200th win when they faced UT Arlington on Dec. 17 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.