Dave Smith was a West Virginia fan for a brief moment Friday morning as his Oklahoma State cross country programs hosted the Big 12 Conference Championships at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course.
As a battle ensued for individual and team titles down the stretch of the women’s 6K race, Smith knew every point would matter. And so as three-time conference champion Cailie Logue of Iowa State was fighting for the win against West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe, the Oklahoma State coach couldn’t help himself.
“I was watching that race coming down the homestretch because I don’t know what’s going on behind but I knew it was going to be close,” Smith said. “I’m just thinking, ‘Hold her off! Hold her off!’ I’d become a West Virginia fan coming down that homestretch.”
With McCabe edging out Logue for the individual title and the Cowgirls claiming four of the top seven places, Oklahoma State snuck past the Cyclones by one point to win the Big 12 women’s cross country title.
“I didn’t realize how close it was until they said we won by one – I was just told we won,” said OSU’s Taylor Roe, who finished third. “I was just so excited for our team. This was the goal all year long – get to this race and build from it. …
“It’s crazy to think that it’s not even about one of our members of our team being in front of other people, but how (somebody else) performed. I mean, that’s crazy to think about, as well. But I couldn’t be more happy with how it worked out.”
Right behind Roe was teammate Molly Born with a fourth-place time of 20:58.6 – 10 seconds behind Roe.
Iowa State’s second runner split the gap between Cowgirls, with OSU’s Kelsey Ramirez and Gabby Hentemann finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.
There was still a little work to be done for Oklahoma State, however, as the fifth Cowgirl runner to contribute toward the team total was behind the next four Cyclone runners. With every point being significant in the team race, another position lost could have also been the difference in the outcome.
It too was coming down to a close battle with Clarissa Morales, who was running as OSU’s sixth, edging out her teammate Rilee Rigdon for 15th – with Rigdon’s stretch at the finish line putting her in 16th just ahead of Kansas State’s Hannah Stewart.
“We were without our typical No. 5 today – Stephanie Moss was out, but she’ll be back I think for regionals – so that kind of put us in a little bit of a position,” Smith said. “But Sivan Auerbach was running really well until about 600 meters to go and just kind of hit a wall and gave up seven or eight places.
“And luckily, Clarissa Morales, who was running six for us, rallied and ended up saving the day being our fifth and holding on just enough to keep us in the win.”
With the runners battling a usual late-season cold snap, they were also dealing with a different element that Smith said played a part in both races.
Winds Friday morning in Stillwater were gusting over 30 mph, which the longtime cross country coach said even he doesn’t have much experience battling against while running.
“The wind is something we don’t face enough, and you don’t have experience enough,” Smith said. “… Knowing which of your athletes can respond well in the wind and which can’t, it just puts a bunch of unknowns into the race. Strategically, how’s the race gonna change?
“I think today, the race was very conservative, especially on the women’s side, and times were not as fast as they normally are.”
Next up for the cross country team will be regionals at Coralville, Iowa – just outside of Iowa City, Iowa – on Nov. 12 to vie for a spot at the NCAA national championships that will be hosted in Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 20.
