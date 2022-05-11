This win felt a little different for Oklahoma State sophomore golfer Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, and not just because of the water bottle shower exiting the 18th green.
Her mom, Mandy Hinson-Tolchard, traveled to Stillwater to watch Maddison win the individual NCAA regional title.
Maddison shot a 3-under round Wednesday to secure her second win. She was 4-under-par in the tournament and the driving force in OSU qualifying for the upcoming NCAA Championships with a team score of 17-over-par.
“This one’s special,” Maddison said. “It’s cool that she was here to actually see me win a college event. I won one earlier in the season, the first one of the spring, but, like normal, mom and dad just watched (scores update online). To actually have it here and actually see me play and win was really really cool.”
Maddison, from Perth, Australia, was rejoined by her favorite on-course companion earlier this month. Mandy caddied for Maddison at the U.S Women’s Open qualifying a week ago and earned alternate status. The pair sticks to a formula that works, Maddison hits the shots and Mandy keeps her player’s mind off golf.
“I have no idea about golf,” Mandy said. “The only thing I know is watching Maddison. I’m good at pushing her bag, talking nonsense to her, talking about the weather, our football, AFL football.”
There are no caddies for NCAA Tournament play, so Mandy was restricted to following at a distance this week. Still, her presence was felt.
“It’s been really nice to have mum over here,” Hinson-Tolchard said. “Having her out here is really good for the support as well and she hasn’t really watched me play too much golf in the last two years so it’s really nice to have her here. Just little encouragement words and stuff really helps me keep moving.”
Perth is on the western side of Australia, which was the last part of the country to open its borders for travel, doing so in late April. Mandy immediately booked a flight to the United States and said fate allowed her to be in the U.S. in a perfect two-week window. She was able to caddy for Maddison, watch her play in the regional, and they also celebrated Mother’s Day and Maddy’s birthday together.
Maddison’s father, a scratch golfer, is the one who got her started playing golf. He worked days and Mandy worked nights, so to continue playing golf, he had to take Maddison, around a year old, with him to the course. She would sit on the driving range, watching him hit balls.
Eventually, he bought Maddison a Thomas the Tank Engine plastic golf club set. She would hit plastic golf balls against the wall of Gosnells Golf Club, their home course.
Maddison got her first set of metal clubs from her coach, Ritchie Smith, who was a local pro and identified her talent for the sport early in her life. Maddison has graduated from pinging plastic balls off Gosnells Golf Club to being an honorary member there for her play at Oklahoma State.
Maddison won the Women’s Southern Golf Association Amateur Championship as a freshman and helped OSU advance to the 2021 NCAA Championship final match.
Even with the success, she said being over 10,000 miles from her close-knit family has been difficult. The family does video chats, although the 13-hour time difference can make them challenging. Maddison said she got homesick a couple different times last year, enough to where she was willing to put up with the mandatory two-week quarantine imposed on Australia-bound travelers.
“I was like, ‘I’m just so homesick,’” Maddison said. “I don’t care if I have to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel. So, I jumped on a plane and got home for Christmas which was good. I still got three weeks with family. The hotel part of it was not great, but it was worth it in the end.”
It was a joyous occasion when the family reunited at the airport. Mandy said it felt like a 10-minute hug. Maddison said she started crying because her younger sister, who was 14 when she left for Oklahoma, was 16 and much taller.
“The first time I saw her when I walked through the gate, she was so tall, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re not my little sister anymore,’” Maddison said.
Because of work, Mandy will not be able to attend the NCAA Championships next week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. There is a chance Maddison’s father might make the trip to the States.
Things tend to go well on the course for Maddison when her family is around.
“It’s good,” Mandy said. “I like it and (Maddison) kind of likes me traveling with her because like I said, I know nothing about golf. So, I can’t tell her what to do or how to it, we just walk along.”
