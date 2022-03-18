Taylor Roe was afraid.
As her eyes darted toward the video board at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, she saw herself surging ahead of her competitors. Then she noticed them gaining on her.
With one lap to go, Roe powered toward the finish line and nervously wished for the best: “I hope they don’t catch me.”
Dave Smith, Oklahoma State’s track and field coach, said in the final 100 meters, he figured Roe had set herself up for third place, a respectable outcome for her individual debut at indoor nationals. Instead, she relied on a last-second burst of speed to hold her lead.
Roe, a junior distance runner, won an NCAA title in the women’s 3,000-meter race on March 12 in Birmingham, Alabama. She finished in 8:58.95, more than 30 seconds faster than her Big 12 Championships time.
“In the last lap, they were closing so hard,” Roe said. “They were catching me. I knew it because I could see it, and then I had to kind of just be prepared with like 50 meters to go that I needed to fight them off. So yeah, I was running scared.”
Fear might have given Roe extra motivation, but she also arrived at nationals equipped with a carefully planned strategy. She and Smith formulated a daring approach. After lying low in the middle for most of the race, Roe would spurt to the front with about 1,000 meters left.
The key, Smith told her, was to be decisive.
“When you feel like you can run for home, go,” Smith said. “But when you take the lead, you’re never giving it back, so you gotta go.”
Roe began the race and remained inconspicuous, determined to start in the middle or even near the back of the pack. With 1,000 meters left, Smith said he hoped Roe would take off, but she had little room to move on the congested track. Runners were crowding one another, and Roe had to escape the traffic jam.
“There was just a lot of jostling, and I kind of got tired of getting bumped around,” Roe said. “I kind of was annoyed by it, so I was like, ‘All right. I guess now is the time.’”
Time was dwindling. Smith was anxiously cursing – he joked that he was glad he hadn’t been wearing a microphone. Roe was running in old shoes, insisting they were fine despite her father and Smith recognizing she needed a new pair.
But everything worked in Roe’s favor. With about 750 meters remaining, Smith watched her make the decisive, gutsy move they had discussed, emerging from the bottleneck and creating space.
Roe’s unflinching competitiveness drew Smith to recruit her out of Lake Stevens, Washington. After establishing herself as a top high school prospect as a sophomore, she had to work through a slump as a junior. That didn’t matter to Smith, who said he competed against Roe’s dad in high school. Smith saw a recruit with the traits of a champion.
“It was a lot about her personality and just that will to win, that fight I had seen in her before,” Smith said.
Roe said she didn’t always predict she would win a national title. It didn’t seem probable for her freshman self, she said, but she shifted her approach, focusing on her goals even during the 2020 campus shutdown when she couldn’t run with her fellow Cowgirls.
“I think it was just a mindset change,” Roe said. “Just being competitive, I just told myself I didn’t want to be average, and I just started running more and (with) consistency over time.”
Roe, also a standout on the Big 12 champion Cowgirl cross-country team, said the past year has surpassed her expectations.
After claiming the indoor national title, she was named the Midwest Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year on Thursday.
As the Cowgirls’ first indoor national champion since Kaela Edwards in 2016, Roe is a face of the program, an inspiration for recruits. Although she openly acknowledged her fear in the 3,000-meter race, her external composure guided her to an NCAA trophy.
“It’s huge for us,” Smith said. “Girls in high school now look at Taylor and think, ‘I want to be that,’ and I tell Taylor this all the time: in her mind, she knows how crazy this whole experience is and how unexpected it is and how unsure it is. But athletes watching her see this incredible poise, this incredible confidence, this command of the race.
“And they think, ‘I want to be her.’”
