Oklahoma State softball has been one of the country’s biggest benefactor’s of the transfer portal during the Kenny Gajewski era. But for the first time in his tenure, the program will fall victim to the portal in a big way.
Kelly Maxwell, a three-year starter in the circle with the past two seasons as the Cowgirls’ ace, made Thursday’s late night rumors of her departure true with an official announcement on social media.
“From the moment I stepped on campus, you welcomed me with open arms,” Maxwell wrote, addressing Stillwater. “The support you have given me throughout the past 5 years has been a dream come true. As you may have heard, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.
“This was not an easy decision but one that I felt was best, for my own personal happiness. Thank you for being there and supporting me as I made some of the best memories of my life. I will truly miss you. Go pokes.”
Maxwell isn’t the first big name college pitcher in the state to enter the portal.
After winning a national title with Oklahoma, Jordy Bahl transferred to Nebraska – citing a desire to return to her home state to try to grow the sport.
While the final destination for Maxwell is not yet know, her departure will obvious be felt in Stillwater.
Maxwell has been a key part of a historic run in program history.
She’s a two-time All-American – including a unanimous first-team selection in 2022 – and started in the circle for OSU’s victory in the Big 12 Conference tournament title game a year ago.
This past season, Maxwell started 24 games and pitched in 33, finishing with a 16-7 record and a 1.91 ERA. The left-handed pitcher was the team’s leader in strikeouts with 229 – nearly double that of any other pitcher on staff.
Perhaps playing a part in her decision to leave Stillwater was the offseason decision by pitching coach John Bargfeldt to retire from the program after having coached several All-American pitchers in his four years on staff.
While Maxwell said in an interview last week that Gajewksi was talking with the pitcher about who to replace Bargfeldt, she also had made it obvious how big of an impact he had on her.
“I care for him so much – and his family,” Maxwell said recently. “I know what he did was right, and I hope that we can bring someone in that is gonna carry on the legacy that John had here and what he was able to do within that short window.”
Oklahoma State won’t be devoid of talent in the circle, though.
Lexi Kilfoyl, who had transferred from Alabama prior to this past season, split duties with Maxwell. She started in 19 games – with a team-high 11 complete games – and pitched in 31 contests. She led the pitching staff with a 1.70 ERA – pitching in just three fewer innings than Maxwell – and had a 16-5 record.
While she didn’t have nearly as many strikeouts (130) as Maxwell, she did avoid giving up free bases with just 39 walks, and batters were hitting just .188 against her. She also started in the opening game of the Super Regional against Oregon in which she pitched a three-hit, one-run complete game.
Kilfoyl has just one year of eligibility left, while the Cowgirls have some young talent still on staff – including Kyra Aycock, who started 13 games as a freshman and had a 9-2 record with a 2.51 ERA in 95 innings of work.
Maxwell will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer, using her extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 in order to play in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.