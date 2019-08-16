The 2019 Oklahoma State softball fall schedule is highlighted by two homestands that include visits from Wichita State and Tulsa.
OSU opens the fall season with three games at Cowgirl Stadium, starting with Wichita State on Sept. 29, followed by a rematch with last year’s NCAA Regional opponent Tulsa on Oct. 4 and a matchup against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Oct. 9.
Coach Kenny Gajewski and the Cowgirls travel south for an Oct. 12 clash with North Texas. Oklahoma State returns home to take on Midwestern State on Oct. 13, followed by Cowley College on Oct. 16, Seminole State on Oct. 23 and Butler Community College on Oct. 30. All of Oklahoma State's fall games are scheduled to be 10-inning contests. Admission to each game is free.
To secure your spot at Cowgirl Stadium this spring, visit okstate.com/tickets or call the OSU Athletics Ticket Office at 877-ALL-4-OSU.
2019 Oklahoma State Softball Fall Schedule (dates and times subject to change - all times central)
Sept. 29
Wichita State
3 p.m.
Oct. 4
Tulsa
6 p.m.
Oct. 9
USAO
5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12
at North Texas
3 p.m.
Oct. 13
Midwestern State
2 p.m.
Oct. 16
Cowley College
5:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
Seminole State
5:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
Butler CC
5:30 p.m.
