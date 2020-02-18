The Oklahoma State softball team jumped back into the top 15 in both national polls. Following the second week of the season, the Cowgirls rank No. 14 in both the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25.
OSU (6-3) returns from the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational where it performed well over a five‑game stretch. The Cowgirls went 4-1 against tough opponents before wrapping up the tournament with an exhibition match against Team USA.
The Cowgirls started off strong in their first day of tournament play, with wins over Virginia Tech, 14-6, and South Florida, 5-1. Kiley Naomi and Alysen Febrey set the tone for the offensive showcase against the Hokies with back-to-back home runs to start the game. The rest of the Cowgirl lineup followed suit, racking up 12 hits in total.
The following day, in a 2-0 victory against No. 13 Minnesota, it was reigning ACC Pitcher of the Year who shined. Carrie Eberle, who was awarded Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, pitched a shutout against the Golden Gophers, recording four punch outs and allowing just four hits.
Oklahoma State’s only loss of the weekend came on the tail end of Friday’s double-header, when No. 18 Missouri edged out the Cowgirls in an extra‑innings bout, 3-2.
In spite of the tough loss, OSU finished its tournament play the next morning with a 4-1 victory over No. 9 Alabama. The win marked the first victory over the Crimson Tide in Cowgirl history.
The Cowgirls hit the road again later this week to compete in the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama. On Friday, the Cowgirls take on No. 11/10 Louisiana and Ole Miss.
