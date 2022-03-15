During a difficult day in the batting cages, Morgyn Wynne and Miranda Elish could relate to each other.
Both had to find their footing at Oklahoma State after transferring from other Big 12 softball programs. Wynne spent three seasons at Kansas, and Elish most recently pitched at Texas before stepping away for a season amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite their previous success, the adjustment process hasn’t always been easy, so Wynne reassured her new teammate as they worked through hitting struggles in practice a couple of weeks ago.
Wynne told Elish she wasn’t alone.
“I was like, ‘We’re all going through this,’” Wynne said. “...I think we had to remind each other, we just got to keep going, keep taking our swings and keep doing it. We don’t have to prove to anybody anything. We’ve already done it. Otherwise we wouldn’t be here.”
Wynne, a senior first baseman from Concord, California, has directed that pep talk toward herself, too. Most of the pressure she faces is in her mind, she said, so she’s had to figure out how to stop overthinking and let her progress unfold naturally. Wynne, Elish and Morgan Day – a pitcher from Illinois State – have all been pushing past similar obstacles, but the three transfers are growing into their roles as they regain confidence.
Coach Kenny Gajewski said the process takes time, and a sense of urgency can set in as the season continues and opportunities dwindle, particularly for transfers such as Elish and Day who are using their last year of eligibility.
“There are no redos,” Gajewski said. “And so it’s just really cool to see them finally just doing what they want to do and what they think they can do.”
As the nonconference schedule winds down, the Cowgirl transfers are blossoming into their identities as game-changers. Elish received Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week honors after throwing an eight-strikeout no-hitter against Minnesota and leading her team to a win against Central Arkansas. Day, who powered the Cowgirls to a 10-0 run-rule win against Memphis on Thursday, said she has been feeling like herself again.
Wynne said the same. After enduring an eight-game stretch with two hits and no RBIs at the end of February, Wynne had three hits and one RBI during the Cowgirls’ first weekend at home. Then she exceeded those totals with four hits and four RBIs in the Memphis Tournament before adding one hit in a Tuesday victory at North Texas.
Wynne knows how to generate offense. As a junior at Kansas, she had the second-most single-season home runs (17) in Jayhawk softball history. But as she searched for her niche with the Cowgirls, Wynne became her own worst critic while striving to reach lofty self-expectations.
“I had to take a step back because I think I started to cave inwards,” Wynne said. “And realizing that people outside of me weren’t putting the pressure on myself, it was me.
“…You kind of just hit the reset button a little bit, clear your head, get back to the things that you know make you comfortable, get back to your routine that keeps you who you are.”
Although Wynne established herself as a power hitter at Kansas, she said she has grown to realize she doesn’t have to blast the ball out of the park every time it’s her turn in the batter’s box. Sometimes, simply drawing a walk or wearing a pitcher down with a lengthy at-bat is good enough. The different approach is helping Wynne relax.
“It’s kind of been quieter in my head these last couple weeks,” Wynne said.
Wynne has also noticed Elish evolving. As the National Player of the Year at the end of the curtailed 2020 season, Elish has ascended to prominence in the softball world, but even an elite competitor needed to shake off some rust after an extended break. Since allowing three hits and two runs through one inning of the Cowgirls’ opener against Arizona State, Elish has lowered her ERA from 14.00 to 2.88.
“She has to take time to settle in,” Wynne said. “So seeing her settle in, it just fires us up because we know that she has so much more to give. And the fact that she’s kind of just now breaking through the ice and we still have months to go in the season, there’s no telling how far she can go.”
The transfers aren’t the only Cowgirls managing internal criticism and expectations. After a few early nonconference losses, Gajewski said several team members were putting too much pressure on themselves, even if they had already emerged as major contributors in previous years.
The Cowgirls have navigated those challenges, pushing past early inconsistencies to carry a six-game win streak into their Wednesday matchup against UT Arlington. Wynne said she would have liked to figure everything out earlier, but with an entire conference schedule ahead and a year of eligibility beyond this one, she has time to build on her progress.
“It’s for sure been a roller coaster,” Wynne said. “Kind of going through some ups and some downs and trying to figure out who I am on the field and who I am in this program has been very eye-opening. Also a pretty tough experience, but I think the pieces are finally coming together.
“...I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds out for me. Hopefully, there aren’t too many downs on this roller coaster and it’s just a lot more up from here.”
